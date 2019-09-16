Sentences
St. Joseph
Drugs
Bryan K. Thompson, 40, of East May Street, Benton Harbor, four concurrent terms of 5-20 years in prison, credit for 159 days served, and $792 in costs for four counts of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and ecstasy, March 21 in Benton Harbor.
Jason H. Gallert, no permanent address, 3-20 years in prison, credit for 2 days served, and $198 in costs for delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and ecstasy, June 6 in Benton Township.
Randy L. Rose, 61, of Deerfield, Ill., 57 days in jail, credit for 57 days served, for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, May 2 in Benton Township.
Kelly M. Kugle, 35, of Linden Drive, St. Joseph, 30 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $1,778 in fines and costs, 90 days on tether and 18 months probation for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, July 8 in Lincoln Township.
Fleeing/resisting police
Dontae L. Lashley, 35, of Muskegon, 3-10 years in prison, credit for 159 days served, and $198 in costs for third-degree fleeing police March 28 in Benton Township. Lashley was sentenced as a 4-time habitual offender.
Fraud
Ibrahim J. Mohammed, 32, of Spring Valley Court, Sodus, 210 days in jail, credit for 72 days served, for first-degree retail fraud, June 4 at Meijer in Benton Township; two concurrent terms of 72 days for two counts of contempt of court, a bond violation; and a concurrent term of 210 days for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, second offense.
Shyanna R. Myers, 29, of North Coloma Road, Coloma, 83 days in jail, credit for 83 days served, $198 in costs and $20 restitution for uttering and publishing counterfeit bills or notes Aug. 22, 2018, in Hagar Township; a concurrent term of 83 days and $198 in costs for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, Oct. 18, 2018, in Benton Township; and two concurrent terms of 83 days and $198 in costs for using a computer to commit a crime and identity theft Sept. 25, 2018, in New Buffalo Township.
Other
Kody E. Werner, 17, of Landon Road, Baroda, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $2,178 in fines and costs, 270 days on tether and 4 years probation for attempted false reporting of a threat of terrorism between March 6 and April 29 in Chikaming Township. Werner threatened to kill students and staff members at River Valley Middle/High School, according to court records.
Shane J. Parish, 30, of Muskegon, 240 days in jail, credit for 59 days served, for possession of weapons/ammunition by a felon May 19 in Stevensville.
Rodney D. Polk II, 27, of East Empire Avenue, Benton Harbor, 140 months to 30 years in prison, credit for 78 days served, and $198 in costs for armed robbery June 24 at a Shell gas station in Hagar Township.
Niles
Donald C. McBride, 34, of Blue Island, Ill., 12 days in jail, credit for 12 days served, $898 in costs, $2,800 in restitution and 2 years probation for attempted possession of a financial transaction device between Feb. 7 and Feb. 8, 2017, in Niles.