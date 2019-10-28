Sentences
St. Joseph
Assault
Terrone D. Clark, 65, of East High Street, Benton Harbor, 120 days in jail, credit for 35 days served, $1,418 in fines and costs, 100 hours community service and 2 years probation for assault with a dangerous weapon, an assault on a man with a wooden pole, May 23 in Benton Township.
Darius L. Bledsoe, 25, of Broadway Avenue, Benton Harbor, 180 days in jail, credit for 112 days served and $125 in costs for domestic violence second offense, an assault on a woman, June 23 in Benton Township.
Andre W. Moore, 33, of Indianapolis, Ind., 45 days in jail, credit for 14 days served, $705 in fines and costs and 18 months probation for domestic violence second offense, an assault on a woman, Feb. 2 in Benton Township.
Damien C. Leblanc, 45, of Wolcott Avenue, St. Joseph, 9 days in jail, credit for 9 days served, $1,248 in fines and costs, $33 in restitution and 2 years probation for domestic violence third offense, an assault on a woman, April 1 in St. Joseph.
Robert E. Lucas, 57, of High Street, Benton Harbor, 185 days in jail, credit for 185 days served, for domestic violence second offense, an assault on a woman, April 6 in Benton Harbor.
Anthony J. Franklin, 33, of Snow Road, Bridgman, 52 days in jail, credit for 52 days served, $745 in fines and costs and 1 year probation for aggravated assault, an assault on a man; a concurrent term of 52 days, $250 in fines and costs and driver’s license suspended for 180 days, restricted after 30 days, for use of a narcotic or cocaine; and a concurrent term of 7 days for contempt of court, a bond violation, July 7 in Lincoln Township.
Larceny/fraud
Keeyon C. Williams, 19, of Connell Court, Benton Harbor, $1,348 in fines and costs for larceny in a building May 8, 2016, in Lake Township.
Daniel L. Lupano, 23, of LaGrange Highlands, Ill., 30 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $1,778 in fines and costs, $356 in restitution, 50 hours community service and 2 years probation for larceny in a building, stealing a cash register drawer June 25 from the Black Current Bake House in Chikaming Township.
Rachel M. Clark, 36, of Alan Terrace, Dowagiac, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $1,338 in fines and costs, 120 days on tether and 2 years probation for first-degree retail fraud June 27 at Walmart in Benton Township.
Drugs
Willie J. Woods, 36, of East High Street, Benton Harbor, two consecutive terms of 23 months to 20 years in prison and $266 in costs for two counts of delivery/manufacture of cocaine, less than 50 grams, Aug. 14 and 15 in Benton Harbor and Benton Township.
Antoine Broadway, 35, of Monroe Street, Benton Harbor, 23 months to 20 years in prison and $198 in costs for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine, April 8 in Benton Harbor.
Tony M. Lee, 31, of Pearl Street, Benton Harbor, 84 days in jail, credit for 84 days served, $198 in costs and $256 in restitution for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine; and a concurrent term of 51 months to 20 years and $68 in costs for first-degree home invasion July 30 in Sodus Township.
Fleeing/resisting police
Timothy J. Thomas, 22, of Pavone Street, Benton Harbor, 2-10 years in prison, credit for 47 days served, and $198 in costs for third-degree fleeing police May 23 in Benton Harbor. Thomas was sentenced as a three-time habitual offender.
Tejuan L. Anderson, 33, of McCord Street, Benton Harbor, 16 months to 20 years in prison and $198 in costs for fourth-degree fleeing police Aug. 27 in Benton Harbor.
Kendrell D. Buford, 27, of Concord, Benton Harbor, 150 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Township Police Officer Stephen Chaffin; and a concurrent term of 30 days and $50 in costs for disturbing the peace July 29 in Benton Township.
Gene J. Beshires, 42, of North Seventh Street, Niles, 210 days in jail, credit for 92 days served, and $198 in costs for fourth-degree fleeing police July 19, 2018 in Watervliet Township.
Uttering/publishing
Andrew D. Washington, 38, of Ogden Avenue, Benton Harbor, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $1,278 in fines and costs and 18 months probation for attempted uttering and publishing a false, forged, altered or counterfeit record, a check, Aug. 27 in Benton Township.
Drunken driving
John D. Frosolone, 30, of Red Arrow Highway, Watervliet, two concurrent terms of 270 days in jail, credit for 55 days served, $2,486 in fines and costs, 90 days on SCRAM tether and 3 years probation for two counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury June 6 in Hagar Township.
Other
Jason M. Cowan, 36, of North Fifth Street, Niles, 70 days in jail, credit for 70 days served, $198 in costs and $12,411 in restitution for failure to pay child support from Jan. 1, 2018, to Nov. 27, 2018, in Berrien County.
Anthony M. Jackson, 49, of Hatch Street, Benton Harbor, 30 days in jail and $198 in costs for tampering with an electronic device, removing a jail tether, Aug. 15 in Benton Township.
Niles
Anthony L. Miltenberger, 27, of South Bend, 67 months to 10 years in prison, credit for 280 days served, and $258 in costs for criminal sexual assault, sex with an underage girl, between Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, 2018, in Niles Township.
Jeremy K. Phillips, 33, of North 11th Street, Niles, 17 months to 4 years in prison, $198 in costs and $1,514 in restitution for larceny in a building April 1 at a garage in Niles.
Khirus D. Delaney, 28, of North Wells Street, Benton Harbor, 30 days in jail, credit for 10 days served, $898 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for fourth-degree fleeing police Aug. 20 in Oronoko Township.
Calvin H. Mayers Jr., 50, of South Bend, 120 days in jail, credit for 57 days served, $838 in fines and costs, 2 years probation and driver’s license suspended for 1 year, restricted after 60 days, for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, July 1 in Niles.