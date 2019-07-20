Sentences
St. Joseph
Fraud
Ernest J. Floyd, 61, of West Napier Avenue, Benton Harbor, 2-5 years in prison, credit for 51 days served, $198 in costs and $2,483 in restitution for first-degree retail fraud April 7 at Ulta Beauty Supply in Benton Township; and a concurrent term of 51 days, credit for 51 days served, and $198 in costs for attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, an assault on a woman with a screwdriver, May 11 in Benton Township.
Drugs
Frank S. Sicurello, 44, no permanent address, 90 days in jail, credit for 40 days served, $878 in fines and costs, 18 months probation and driver’s license suspended for 1 year, restricted after 60 days, for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, May 30 in Benton Township.
Orlando A. Coronel, 30, of Chicago, 12 days in jail, credit for 12 days served, and $875 in fines and costs for possession of a controlled substance, synthetic marijuana, Oct. 4, 2018, in Lake Township.
Robert K. Scott, 35, of McIntosh Drive, Benton Harbor, four concurrent terms of 10-40 years in prison, credit for 235 days served, and $402 in costs for four counts of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, May 2, 2018, in Benton Harbor.
Huelester R. Lewis, 40, of Colfax Avenue, Benton Harbor, 18 months to 40 years in prison, credit for 161 days served, and $198 in costs for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine, second offense, between Dec. 10, 2018, and Feb. 5, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
John L. McCoy III, 36, of Broadway Avenue, Benton Harbor, three concurrent terms of 46 months to 40 years in prison, credit for 160 days served, and $334 in costs for three counts of delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine, second offense, between Dec. 10, 2018, and Feb. 5, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Larceny
Lance Dale-Anthony Peterson, 29, of Columbus Avenue, Benton Harbor, 47 days in jail, credit for 47 days served, $1,938 in fines and costs and 18 months probation for larceny from a motor vehicle May 23 in Coloma Township.
Fleeing/resisting police
Demetrius J. Henry, 38, of Highland Avenue, Benton Harbor, 180 days in jail, credit for 132 days served, and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Township Police Officer Max Alverson Feb. 27 in Benton Township.
Brandon K. Wade, 24, of Wilopaw, Coloma, 5-20 years in prison, cdredit for 122 days served, and $198 in costs for second-degree fleeing police March 8 in Coloma Township. Wade was sentenced as a habitual offender.
Christopher S. Hill, 24, of South Bend, 150 days in jail, credit for 59 days served, and $198 in costs for third-degree fleeing police April 20 in St. Joseph Township.
Assault
Brittany B. Davis, 30, of Highland Avenue, Benton Harbor, 3 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $1,698 in fines and costs, 60 days on tether and 2 years probation for attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, a Chevy Tahoe, May 19 in Benton Harbor.
Ryan R. Brow, 27, of Arrowwood Curve, Benton Harbor, 1-4 years in prison and $198 in costs for failure to comply with sex offender registration duties, and two concurrent terms of 77 days, credit for 77 days, and $50 in costs for two counts of domestic violence, assaults on a woman, between March 19 and March 31 in Benton Township. Brow was sentenced as a habitual offender.
Nicholas Will-Nathaniel Branscumb, 29, of Buena Vista Road, Benton Harbor, 100 months to 40 years in prison, credit for 95 days served, and $198 in costs for assault with intent to murder Jason Daigle between March 23 and April 12 in Benton Township.
Tammy A. Green, 48, of Weld Street, Benton Harbor, 180 days in jail, credit for 61 days served, $2,038 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for assault with a dangerous weapon, a Pontiac Grand Prix, Dec. 15, 2018, in Benton Harbor.
Weapons violation
Douglas R. Rodgers, 33, of High Street, Benton Harbor, 3 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $1,698 in fines and costs, 30 days on tether, 2 years probation and forfeiture of a pistol for attempted carrying a concealed weapon in an automobile May 21 in Benton Harbor.
Drunken driving
Paul E. Blythe, 51, of Main Street, St. Joseph, 180 days in jail, credit for 4 days served, $1,958 in fines and costs, 180 days on SCRAM tether, 480 hours community service and 2 years probation for operating while intoxicated, third offense, April 13 in Watervliet.
Justin L. Snipes, 37, of Lake Vista Drive, St. Joseph, 45 days in jail, credit for 5 days served, $1,525 in fines and costs, 90 days on SCRAM tether and 18 months probation for operating while intoxicated, second offense, Feb. 7 in St. Joseph.
Other
Michael D. Cunningham, 39, of Little Paw Paw Lake Road, Coloma, 180 days in jail, credit for 28 days served, $1,698 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for third-degree home invasion May 22 in Coloma Township.
Vacim Siniavskij, 40, of Darien, Ill., 93 days in jail, credit for 111 days served, and $125 in costs for operating while license suspended March 20 in St. Joseph.
Niles
Fleeing/resisting police
Chrisopher L. David, 51, of West Main Street, Niles, 60 days in jail, credit for 10 days served, and $598 in fines and costs for fourth-degree fleeing police Feb. 9, 2017, in Niles Township.
Drugs
Elizabeth K. Hall, 27, of Niles-Buchanan Road, Buchanan, 57 days in jail, credit for 57 days served, $838 in fines and costs, 2 years probation and driver’s license suspended for 1 year for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, May 20 in Niles.
Cheri L. Burkhard, 42, of Fulton Street, Buchanan, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $598 in fines and costs, 2 years probation and driver’s license suspended for 1 year, restricted after 60 days, for use of narcotics or cocaine, second offense, April 18 in Oronoko Township.
Weapons violations
Adam C. Houck, 38, of Eaton Street, Galien, 30 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $898 in fines and costs, 2 years probation and forfeiture of a semi-automatic pistol for possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle May 2 in Niles.
Matthew A. Ellis, 38, no permanent address, 6 days in jail, credit for 6 days served, $658 in fines and costs and forfeiture of a pistol for attempted carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle March 18, 2015, in Berrien Springs.
Charles A. Coleman, 20, of Packard Street, Benton Harbor, 120 days in jail, credit for 61 days served, $438 in costs, 2 years probation and forfeiture of a pistol for attempted possession of a firearm by a felon May 9 in Oronoko Township.
Assault
Travis J. Hipps, 35, of South Old U.S. 31, Niles, 1-5 years in prison, credit for 72 days served, and $198 in costs for domestic violence, third offense, an assault on a woman, May 4 in Niles Township.
Home invasion
Shauntay M. Wade, 38, of North Third Street, Niles, 1-5 years in prison, credit for 38 days served, and $198 in costs for third-degree home invasion Sept. 16, 2018, in Niles.
Bond violation
Heaven Lee Grace McAlister, 33, of LaPorte, Ind., 10 days in jail for contempt of court, a bond violation, Nov. 14, 2018, in Niles Township.