Sentences
St. Joseph
Assault
Adrian C. Guidry, 51, of Urbandale Avenue, Benton Harbor, 1-4 years in prison and $198 in costs for assault with a dangerous weapon, an assault on Donald Bethea with a hammer, Nov. 1, 2019 in Benton Harbor.
Shawn Nevith, 48, of Colfax Avenue, Benton Harbor, 18 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 47 days served, and $198 in costs for domestic violence, third offense, an assault on a woman, Oct. 20, 2019, in Benton Township.
Charles E. Walker, 51, of Cedar Street, Benton Harbor, 30-100 months in prison and $198 in costs for assault of a prison employee June 17, 2019, at the Berrien County jail in St. Joseph. Walker was sentenced as a four-time habitual offender.
Jalil K. Branch, 19, of North Stevens Street, Benton Harbor, 210 days in jail, credit for 138 days served, and $198 in costs for attempted assault with intent to do great bodily harm or strangulation, an assault on a woman, April 9, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Lee B. Sharrer, 37, no permanent address, 16 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 99 days served, and $198 in costs for domestic violence third offense, an assault on a woman, Sept. 15, 2019, in Niles.
Devin Q. Perry, 25, of Quince Street, Benton Harbor, 210 days in jail, credit for 79 days served, $2,118 in fines and costs, $650 in restitution, 120 days on tether and 3 years probation for domestic violence, third offense, an assault on a woman, July 9, 2019, in Benton Township.
Fleeing/resisting police
James C. Ray III, 39, of Lake Street, Benton Harbor, 180 days in jail, credit for 64 days served, $438 in costs, $71 in restitution and 2 years probation for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Harbor Public Safety Officer Drew Wagner Sept. 20, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Child support
Daniel Harry-Patrick Donat, 43, of Fifth Street, Baroda, 16 days in jail, credit for 16 days served, $1,558 in fines and costs, $11,538 in restitution and 5 years probation for attempted failure to pay child support from Jan. 1, 2018, to Jan. 17, 2018, in St. Joseph.
Uttering/publishing
Ross J. Koenig, 24, of Michigan Street, Benton Harbor, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $1,138 in fines and costs and 18 months probation for attempted uttering and publishing a false, forged, altered or counterfeit record, a cashier’s check, Sept. 17, 2019, in Benton Township; and a concurrent term of 2 days and $198 in costs for attempted failure to register as a sex offender Aug. 26, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Drunken driving
Dewayne N. Hicks Jr., 64, of East Britain Avenue, Benton Harbor, 90 days in jail, credit for 19 days served, and $125 in costs for operating while intoxicated, second offense, June 13, 2019, in Benton Harbor; and a concurrent term of 19 days for operating while license suspended, second offense, June 13, 2019 in Benton Harbor. Sentence may be served at a VA Hospital or Rehabilitation Center; and defendant was ordered to have 12 months of mandatory rehabilitation.
Larceny/home invasion
Sydney Secura-Ann O’Connor, 26, of Pheasant Run, Baroda, 4-15 years in prison, credit for 129 days served, and $198 in costs for second-degree home invasion at a dwelling in Harbert between July 28 and Aug. 4, 2019; a concurrent term of 23 months to 10 years, $198 in costs and $11,500 in restitution for breaking and entering a building with intent, a barn in Three Oaks, between Aug. 7 and Aug. 8; a concurrent term of 23 months to 5 years and $68 in costs for larceny of a firearm between Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, 2019; and a concurrent term of 4-15 years, $198 in costs and $9,639 in restitution for second-degree home invasion between Aug. 20 and Aug. 23, 2019, in Chikaming Township.
Ryan A. Finley, 34, of Grand Junction, 30-90 months in prison, credit for 228 days served, and $198 in costs for unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle May 10, 2019, in Coloma Township. Finley was sentenced as a two-time habitual offender.
Nicholas Will-Nathaniel Branscumb, 29, of Buena Vista Road, Benton Harbor, 138 days in jail, credit for 138 days served, for larceny of items valued between $200 and $1,000 March 25, 2014, at a house in Benton Township.
Drugs
Jason W. Strampel, 42, of Breedsville, 23 months to 20 years in prison, $198 in costs and $500 in restitution for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, 2nd offense; two consecutive terms of 72-228 months for two counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury; and four concurrent terms of 1 year, credit for 220 days served, for four counts of operating while intoxicated with an occupant under age 16 May 25, 2019, in Watervliet Township. Strampel was sentenced as a four-time habitual offender.
Niles
Assault
Dustin L. Smith, 33, of Hickory Street, Niles, 150 days in jail, credit for 4 days served, $958 in fines and costs, 90 days on tether and 30 months probation for domestic violence third offense, an assault on a woman, June 22, 2019, in Niles.