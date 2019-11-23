Sentences
St. Joseph
Assault
Lakeisha S. Newbern, 29, of Superior Street, Benton Harbor, 5-20 years in prison, credit for 185 days served and $198 in costs for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder; and a concurrent term of 4-15 years and $68 in costs for assault with a dangerous weapon. Newbern assaulted a man with a box cutter April 22 in Benton Harbor, according to court records, and was sentenced as a habitual offender.
Latora R. Roseman, 38, of River Terrace, Benton Harbor, two concurrent terms of 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $1,115 in fines and costs and 1 year probation for two counts of assault or assault and battery, assaults on two men, April 25 in Benton Harbor.
Samuel A. French, 30, of West John Beers Road, Stevensville, 1 day in jail, credit for 1 day served, $1,698 in fines and costs, 45 hours community service and 1 year probation for attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, a vehicle, April 9 in Benton Township.
Charmaine M. Collins, 36, of Pavone Street, Benton Harbor, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $755 in fines and costs and 18 months probation for aggravated domestic violence, an assault on a man with a knife, June 16 in Benton Harbor.
Cameron A. Merrill, 21, of Woodruff, Niles, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $898 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, a brick, Sept. 2 in Niles.
Drugs
Scott A. Mabrey, 45, of Chippewa Road, Benton Harbor, 180 days in jail and $198 in costs for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, second offense, Sept. 2 in St. Joseph.
Forgery/fraud
Rhonda L. Mazigian, 33, of Red Arrow Highway, Coloma, 30 days in jail, credit for 6 days served, $798 in fines and costs and $105 in restitution for forging a signature on a check July 25 in Coloma Township.
Robin E. Crider, 51, of Watson Road, Eau Claire, 60 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $2,218 in fines and costs, $4,311 in restitution, 100 hours community service and 5 years probation for welfare fraud $500 or more, making false statements while collecting welfare from June 1, 2016 to Sept. 30, 2018.
Niles
Weapons/firearms
Mitchell W. Park, 21, of Burton Road, Niles, 15 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $898 in fines and costs, 2 years probation and forfeiture of a 9mm handgun for carrying a concealed weapon Aug. 24 in Niles Township.
Justin L. Beadle, 22, of North Redbud Trail, Buchanan, 60 days in jail, $838 in fines and costs, 2 years probation and forfeiture of a 20-gauge shotgun for possession of a firearm by a felon June 24 in Niles Township.
Drugs
Jamie Jacque-Raymond Coullard, 33, of White Pigeon, 180 days in jail, credit for 47 days served, and $258 in costs for maintaining a drug vehicle April 5 in Niles.
Fleeing/resisting police
Daniel D. Esters, 35, of South Oak Street, Buchanan, 2-3 years in prison, credit for 124 days served, and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy Doug O’Dell July 3 in Buchanan.
Assault
Travis W. Dunifin, 45, of Cass Street, Niles, 1 year in jail and $198 in costs for domestic violence second offense, an assault on a woman, March 13 in Niles.
Hermilo Delapaz, 30, of East Britain Avenue, 180 days in jail for attempted aggravated assault, an assault on a child, between Sept. 1, 2017 and Jan. 30, 2018, in Eau Claire.