Sentences
St. Joseph
Drugs
Christopher George-Sabastian Davis, 45, of Elm Street, Berrien Center, 3-20 years in prison, credit for 53 days served, for conspiracy to deliver/manufacture methamphetamine between Sept. 5 and Sept. 10 in Berrien County.
Jerome Deshawn-Scott Brown, 22, of Detroit, 140 days in jail, credit for 84 days served, and driver’s license suspended for 180 days, restricted after 30 days, for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, between May 2, 2018 and March 5, 2019 in New Buffalo Township.
Melissa R. Weston, 20, of Forks, Wash., 56 days in jail, credit for 56 days served, and driver’s license suspended for 180 days, restricted after 30 days, for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine; two concurrent terms of 54 days for contempt of court, a bond violation, and failure to appear in court; and a concurrent term of 50 days for contempt of court, a bond violation, June 1 in St. Joseph Township.
David A. Raya, 21, of 24th Avenue, South Haven, 60 days in jail and $198 in costs for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine, May 29 in Hagar Township.
Assault
Larrece D. Kelly, 39, of Oden Street, Benton Harbor, 1-5 years in prison, $198 in costs and $530 in restitution for domestic violence third offense, an assault on a woman, June 15 in Benton Harbor.
William E. Robards, 33, of Fair Oak Street, Benton Harbor, 3 concurrent terms of 30 days in jail, credit for 1 day served, $1,698 in fines and costs, $200 in restitution, 60 days on tether, 2 years probation and completion of an anger management program for attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property $200 to $1,000 and domestic violence, an assault on a woman, Aug. 2 in Hagar Township.
Fredorico J. Nelly, 34, of Cleveland Liberty, Texas, 14 months to 5 years in prison for domestic violence third offense, an assault on a woman, Aug. 13 in Chikaming Township.
Fraud
Terrisha S. Hooks, 37, of Riverbend Drive, Benton Harbor, two concurrent terms of 1 day in jail, credit for 1 day served, $1,726 in fines and costs, $24,803 in restitution, 40 hours community service and 18 months probation for two counts of attempted welfare fraud $500 or more between Feb. 1, 2015 and April 30, 2019 in Benton Harbor.
B&E/home invasion
Michael E. Crockett Jr., 27, of M-140, Eau Claire, 15 months to 10 years in prison, credit for 56 days served, and $898 in fines and costs for breaking and entering a building with intent Nov. 19, 2018, in Benton Township.
Omshanti K. Barber Jr., 23, of North Euclid Avenue, Benton Harbor, 180 days in jail, credit for 58 days served, $2,058 in fines and costs and 30 months probation for third-degree home invasion Sept. 12 in Benton Harbor.
Drunken driving
Roger S. Whitford, 52, of Red Arrow Highway, Lakeside, 45 days in jail, credit for 6 days served, $1,958 in fines and costs, 120 days on SCRAM tether, 480 hours community service and 2 years probation for operating while intoxicated, third offense, Aug. 14 in New Buffalo.
Other
Maynard E. Rose Jr., 43, of Blaine Avenue, Benton Harbor, 53 days in jail, credit for 53 days served, for possession of a short-barreled shotgun May 28 in Hagar Township.
Andrew J. Thompson, 40, of Thresher Avenue, Benton Harbor, 270 days in jail, credit for 55 days served, for failure to comply with Sex Offender Registry reporting duties in October in St. Joseph; and a concurrent term of 180 days, credit for 58 days served, for domestic violence, second offense, an assault on a woman, Sept. 12 in Benton Harbor.