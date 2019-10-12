Sentences
St. Joseph
Fleeing/resisting police
Christopher C. Booth, 23, of Council Court, Benton Harbor, 75 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, for fourth-degree fleeing police; and a concurrent term of 2 days for operating while license suspended July 9 in Benton Township.
Dontae Tate, 32, of Pearl Street, Benton Harbor, 100 days in jail, credit for 59 days served, for third degree fleeing police Aug. 10 in Benton Township.
Drugs
Shaquille A. Burton, 26, of Kalamazoo, 4-40 years in prison, credit for 61 days served, for delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, Aug. 8 in Benton Township.
Christopher George-Sabastian Davis, 24, of Beverly Court, Benton Harbor, 120 days in jail, credit for 84 days served, $888 in fines and costs, 18 months probation and driver’s license suspended for 1 year for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, April 16 in Benton Township.
Jessica A. Foster, 28, of Michigan Avenue, Hartford, 90 days in jail, credit for 59 days served, $738 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Aug. 9 in Benton Township.
Joshua T. Nostrant, 30, of Wyoming, Mich., 13 days in jail, credit for 13 days served, $1,358 in fines and costs, 100 hours community service, 2 years probation and driver’s license suspended for 1 year, restricted after 60 days, for delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, marijuana, May 15 in Chikaming Township.
Criminal Sexual Conduct
Timothy L. Williams Jr., 21, of East Main Street, Benton Harbor, 10-15 years in prison, credit for 328 days served, and $198 in costs for third-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion in an assault on a woman Nov. 11, 2018, in Benton Harbor.
Devon A. Norton, 30, of Shelbyville, Ind., 16 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 86 days served, and $998 in fines and costs for second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child between the ages of 13 and 16 July 8 in Coloma.
Assault
Michael Swanagan II, 27, of Cornelia Street, Benton Harbor, 14 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 50 days served, and $798 in fines and costs for attempted assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, an assault on a woman, March 13 in Benton Township.
Nicholas G. Baldwin, 40, of Zoschke Road, Benton Harbor, 120 days in jail, credit for 81 days served, and $198 in costs for attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, an assault on a man, July 6 at the Berrien County Jail in St. Joseph.
Curtis L. Crum Jr., 29, of Colfax Avenue, Benton Harbor, 54 months to 10 years in prison, credit for 152 days served, and $198 in costs for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder; and a concurrent term of 2-5 years for possession of a firearm by a felon. Crum shot and injured a man May 5 at the basketball court at Broadway Park in Benton Harbor, according to court records.
Other
Catherine A. Kropp, 30, of Delaware Street, Decatur, $1,718 in fines and costs, $2,417 in restitution, 90 hours community service and 2 years probation for attempted false pretenses $1,000 to $20,000 March 13 in Watervliet Township. Kropp, a former employee at Lane Automotive, received donations of money and gift cards from other employees there after telling them a false story that her house had caught fire and was a total loss, according to court documents.
James C. Vincent, 54, no permanent address, 18 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 58 days served, and $100 in costs for operating while intoxicated, third offense, Aug. 10 in Benton Harbor.
Hai Quoc Le Jr., 35, of Red Arrow Highway, Watervliet, 18 months to 10 years in prison, credit for 82 days served, $258 in costs, and $2,869 in restitution for breaking and entering a building with intent, July 15 at the Chicken Coop restaurant in Watervliet.
Jimmy L. Davis, 22, of Chicago, 100 days in jail, credit for 55 days served, for receiving/concealing stolen property valued between $1,000 and $20,000, construction tools stolen from several Home Depot stores. The tools were discovered in his vehicle during a traffic stop Aug. 14 in Chikaming Township, according to court records.
Niles
William Gene-Joseph Carlyle, 19, of North Redbud Trail, Buchanan, 52 days in jail, credit for 52 days served, $838 in fines and costs and 18 months probation for attempted larceny in a building, a trailer, June 10 in Buchanan Township.
Brandy A. Fry, 31, of North 13th Street, Niles, 10 days in jail, credit for 1 day served, $545 in fines and costs and 1 year probation for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, providing marijuana to a person under the age of 18 April 20 in Niles.
Taylor Lee-Ann Gentry, 26, of Sheffield Avenue, Niles, 138 days in jail, credit for 138 days served, $838 in fines and costs, 2 years probation and driver’s license suspended for 1 year for use of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, May 16 in Niles.