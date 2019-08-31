Sentences
St. Joseph
Fleeing police
Matthew T. Parish, 21, of Wilson Road, New Buffalo, 210 days in jail, credit for 52 days served, and $258 in costs for fourth-degree fleeing police June 29 in Three Oaks.
Weapons violations
Ricky A. Williams, 30, of Colfax Avenue, Benton Harbor, two concurrent terms of 2-111/2 years in prison, and $866 in fines and costs for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon; and a consecutive term of 2 years, credit for 114 days served, and $368 in fines and costs for weapons felony firearms March 24 in Benton Harbor. Williams was sentenced as a four-time habitual offender.
Drugs
Mark R. Crumb, 41, of Hinchman Road, Baroda, 14 months to 10 years in prison, credit for 94 days served, for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Jan. 5 in Watervliet.
Shyanna R. Myers, 29, of North Coloma Road, Coloma, 5-20 years in prison, credit for 83 days served, and $198 in costs for delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Nov. 26, 2018, in St. Joseph.
Derrious A. Fields, 31, of Eighth Street, Benton Harbor, 1-4 years in prison and $198 in costs for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine; and a concurrent term of 1-5 years and $68 in costs for carrying a concealed weapon, June 14, 2017, in Benton Harbor.
Christopher A. Norwood, 22, of Tower Drive, Benton Harbor, 18 months to 10 years in prison, credit for 55 days served, for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; and a concurrent term of 18 months to 4 years for assault with a dangerous weapon, a knife, July 3 in Benton Harbor.
Niles
Fleeing police
Caleb H. Ringer, 18, of Huntly Road, Niles, 14 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 60 days served, and $198 in costs for third-degree fleeing police June 6 in Niles.
Dustin M. Dokey, 32, of Howard Street, Niles, 14 months to 5 years in prison and $198 in costs for third-degree fleeing police May 16 in Niles.
Assault
Isaac J. Burch, 39, of Lincoln Avenue, Niles, 57 months to 10 years in prison, credit for 246 days served, and $198 in costs for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, an assault on a woman, March 7 in Niles.
Other
Jason M. Cowan, 36, of North Fifth Street, Niles, 18 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 62 days served, $198 in costs and $2,402 in restitution for entering without breaking, with intent, a shed, June 18 in Bertrand Township.