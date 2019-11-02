Sentences
St. Joseph
Drugs
Curtis M. Westfield, 24, of Lawton, 16 months to 10 years in prison, credit for 87 days served, and $898 in fines and costs for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, March 28 in Niles.
Harmony L. Skvarek, 23, of Taube Street, Benton Harbor, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $1,938 in fines and costs and 18 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Aug. 28 in Sodus Township.
Adam A. Kirby, 41, of Lakeshore Drive, St. Joseph, 120 days in jail, credit for 45 days served, $678 in fines and costs and 18 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, July 6 in Watervliet Township.
Arielle S. Gantzer, 25, of Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman, 150 days in jail, credit for 74 days served, $938 in fines and costs, 2 years probation and driver’s license suspended for 1 year, restricted after 60 days, for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, second offense, July 7 in Lincoln Township.
Cynthia A. Stickney, 48, of Michigan City, Ind., 7 days in jail, credit for 7 days served, $1,158 in fines and costs, 2 years probation and driver’s license suspended for 180 days, restricted after 30 days, for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, July 27 in New Buffalo Township.
Matthew C. Briley, 28, of Hampton Road, Benton Harbor, 2-20 years in prison for delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine between July 10 and July 16 in St. Joseph.
Jessica A. Hooper, 38, of Red Arrow Highway, Watervliet, 270 days in jail, credit for 55 days served, $2,058 in fines and costs, 90 days on tether and 3 years probation for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Aug. 28 in Watervliet Township.
Justin D. Murphy, 27, of County Road 380, Bangor, 150 days in jail, credit for 48 days served, and $198 in costs for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; and a concurrent term of 60 days and $50 in costs for second-degree retail fraud Sept. 4 at Meijer in Benton Township.
Drunken driving
Roy E. Townley, 51, of Townhall Road, Eau Claire, 30 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $1,958 in fines and costs, 480 hours community service, 180 days on SCRAM tether, 2 years probation and driver’s license suspended for 1 year, restricted after 60 days, for operating while intoxicated, third offense, Aug. 10 in Pipestone Township.
Emmett Dyer Jr., 58, of Waukonda Street, Benton Harbor, 120 days in jail, credit for 79 days served, $1,663 in fines and costs, 90 days on tether, 480 hours community service and 3 years probation for operating while intoxicated, third offense, Aug. 11 in Benton Harbor.
Fraud
Chelsey L. Lynch, 26, of South Paw Paw Street, Coloma, 4 days in jail, credit for 4 days served, $1,958 in fines and costs, 120 hours community service and 2 years probation for attempted common law fraud June 27 in St. Joseph. Lynch drafted a fake letter on fake letterhead purporting to represent Chemical Bank and forged the signature of a branch manager for the purpose of maintaining possession of a vehicle she had not paid for, according to court records.
Resisting/obstructing police
Javerne L. Wright, 49, of East Vineyard Street, Benton Harbor, 1-2 years in jail for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Harbor Public Safety Officer Joshua Rose Aug. 13 in Benton Harbor.
Demarco Marquies-Deechi Pierce, 21, of Laurel Drive, Benton Harbor, 70 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Harbor Public Safety Officer Drew Wagner May 9 in Benton Harbor.
Tampering with tether
Thomas Robinson III, 56, of Michigan Street, Benton Harbor, 90 days in jail and $547 in restitution for tampering with an electronic device, a jail tether, July 23 in Benton Harbor.
Niles
Jason R. Eidam, 41, of South Barrett Street, Niles, 120 days in jail, credit for 69 days served, and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Niles Police Officer Nathan Adamczyk Aug. 7 in Niles.