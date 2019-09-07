Sentences
St. Joseph
Drugs
Erica B. Allen, 41, of South Pleasant Street, Watervliet, 120 days in jail, credit for 64 days served, $958 in fines and costs and 15 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, March 26 in Watervliet; and a concurrent term of 53 days in jail, credit for 53 days served, for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy Guy Puffer July 5 in Watervliet Township.
Paris L. Stewart, 46, of Butler Road, Benton Harbor, 30 months to 40 years in prison, credit for 176 days served, and $198 in costs for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine, second offense, between Feb. 6 and Feb. 11 in Benton Township.
Michael L. Plew, 23, of North Fifth Street, Niles, 120 days in jail and $198 in costs for possessing contraband, cocaine, May 26 in the Berrien County jail in St. Joseph.
Fleeing/resisting police
Eric A. Cleve, 34, of Thresher, Benton Harbor, 170 days in jail, credit for 170 days served, for attempted assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Township Police Officer John Visel March 3 in Benton Township.
Trisha F. Harness, 26, of 48th Avenue, Covert, 90 days in jail, credit for 56 days served, and $198 in costs for fourth-degree fleeing police May 24 in Coloma Township.
Tampering with tether
Larry C. Pierce, 30, of North 11th Street, Niles, 60 days in jail and $198 in costs for tampering with an electronic device, cutting off a tether bracelet, March 11 in Niles.
Uttering/publishing
Christopher T. Green Jr., 22, of Kalamazoo, 41 days in jail, credit for 41 days served, and $198 in costs for attempted uttering and publishing a false, forged, altered or counterfeit record, a check, April 23 in Lincoln Township.
Jacqueline E. Falcone, 23, of California Road, New Troy, 60 days in jail, credit for 7 days served, $1,368 in fines and costs, $1,220 in restitution and 3 years probation for uttering and publishing a false, forged, altered or counterfeit record, a check, April 13 in Sodus Township.
Child abuse
Samantha J. Harris, 54, of Hastings Avenue, Benton Harbor, 180 days in jail, credit for 59 days served, and $125 in costs for fourth-degree child abuse, hitting a child with a belt approximately 15 times Oct. 26, 2018, in Benton Township.
Assault
Cedric L. Henry II, 32, of Collins Avenue, Benton Harbor, 23 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 51 days served, and $1,198 in fines and costs for domestic violence third offense, an assault on a woman, July 7 in Benton Township.
Drunken driving
Brent T. Langford, 42, of Silverwood, Mich., 60 days in jail, credit for 1 day served, $1,958 in fines and costs, 120 days on SCRAM tether, 480 hours community service and 2 years probation for operating while intoxicated, third offense, May 19 in Lincoln Township.
Other
Michael J. Allen, 43, of Ferndale, Mich., 1 day in jail, credit for 1 day served, $338 in costs, $18,200 in restitution, 40 hours community service and 1 year probation for failure to pay child support from June 1, 2017, to Feb. 21, 2019, in Berrien County.
Chester A. Komosa, 76, of First Avenue, Dowagiac, 30 days in jail, credit for 1 day served, and $198 in costs for attempted possession of a stolen, false or counterfeit license plate registration tab May 24 in Galien Township.
Philip H. Siewart, 48, of Holden Road, Stevensville, 5 days in jail, credit for 5 days served, $1,938 in fines and costs and 18 months probation for third-degree home invasion, breaking into a house, June 29 in Bridgman.