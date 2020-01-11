Sentences
St. Joseph
Drugs
Adam A. Kirby, 41, of North Benton Center Road, Benton Harbor, 120 days in jail, credit for 56 days served, and $198 in costs for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Sept. 7, 2019, in Watervliet. Any part of sentence may be served at an in-patient treatment center.
Samantha K. Johnson, 34, of Cass Street, Niles, two concurrent terms of 1 year in jail, credit for 48 days served, $938 in fines and costs and 2 years in jail for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, second offense; and tampering with evidence June 25, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Tori K. Bailey, 29, of Adams Street, Benton Harbor, 120 days in jail and $198 in costs for manufacture or delivery of an imitation controlled substance Nov. 5, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Tasha M. Levering, 28, of Battle Creek, 150 days in jail, credit for 50 days served, and $198 in costs for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, Sept. 2, 2019, in Benton Township.
Jared E. Tuszynski, 29, of Maplewood Street, Bridgman, 60 days in jail, credit for 42 days served, $2,118 in fines and costs, 40 hours community service, 2 years probation and completion of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Nov. 26, 2019, in Bridgman.
Assault
Demarion W. Perry, 21, of East May Street, Benton Harbor, 90 days in jail, credit for 26 days served, $1,298 in fines and costs, $750 in restitution and 2 years probation for assault with a dangerous weapon, an assault on Barry Yakim Sr. with a pistol March 27, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Joshua J. Gallegos, 35, of Benjamin Street, Benton Harbor, two concurrent terms of 45 days in jail, credit for 14 days served, $1,238 in fines and costs, 120 days on SCRAM tether and 2 years probation for attempted assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence, an assault on a woman with a BB gun Nov. 2, 2019, in St. Joseph Township.
Joseph M. Blackman, 22, of South Bend, Ind., 4-10 years in prison for assault with intent to do great bodily harm or strangulation; a concurrent term of 23 months to 4 years, credit for 98 days served, and $198 in costs for assault with a dangerous weapon; and a consecutive and preceding term of 2 years for weapons felony firearms, Sept. 28, 2019, in Benton Harbor. Blackman assaulted a man with a pistol Sept. 28, 2019, in Benton Harbor, according to court records.
Assaulting/resisting police
Kevin T. Stewart, 26, of North Cherry Drive, Stevensville, 3 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $978 in fines and costs, 90 days on SCRAM tether and 18 months probation for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Harbor Public Safety Officer Blake Kinzler Oct. 27, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Deandre S. Taylor, 22, of South Hull Avenue, Benton Harbor, 120 days in jail, credit for 65 days served, $198 in costs and forfeiture of a revolver and a pistol for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Harbor Public Safety Officer Chad Williams Jan. 1, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Other
Vincent F. Trapani, 72, of Maplewood Street, Bridgman, 1 day in jail, credit for 1 day served, $1,535 in fines and costs, $180 in restitution and 5 years probation for attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion with a person under age 13 Feb. 19, 2019, in New Buffalo Township.
Gregory Collins, 52, of Hull Avenue, Benton Harbor, 270 days in jail, credit for 51 days served, $198 in costs and $245 in restitution for larceny in a building, stealing a wallet, Sept. 4, 2019, in Benton Township.
Kotina L. Atkins, 33, of Ogden Avenue, Benton Harbor, 60 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, and $198 in costs for tampering with an electronic device, removing a jail tether monitor, June 19, 2019, in Benton Township.
Divine M. Heard, 18, of South Bend, Ind., 120 days in jail, credit for 57 days served, $898 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle Oct. 28, 2019, in Niles.