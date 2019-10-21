Sentences
St. Joseph
Armed robbery
Dominick T. Nichols, 35, of Agard Avenue, Benton Harbor, 14-50 years in prison, credit for 114 days served, $198 in costs and $6,817 in restitution for armed robbery June 24 at a Shell gas station in Hagar Township.
Assault
Antonyia N. Wade, 24, of Jennings Avenue, Benton Harbor, 5 days in jail, credit for 5 days served, $1,098 in fines and costs, $180 in restitution, 90 days on tether, 40 hours community service and 18 months probation for attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, trying to hit a man with an automobile, Aug. 23 in Benton Township.
Drugs
Cody L. Stack, 26, of Lakeshore Drive, St. Joseph, 3-40 years in prison, credit for 112 days served, and $198 in costs for delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and other drugs, second offense, between April 11 and May 7 in Benton Harbor.
Theresa A. Butler, 49, of Catalpa Avenue, Benton Harbor, 33 days in jail, credit for 33 days served, $278 in costs, 60 days on SCRAM tether, 25 hours community service, 18 months probation and driver’s license suspended for 180 days, restricted after 30 days, for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, Aug. 23 in Benton Harbor.
W.L. Buchanan, 58, of Linden Street, Benton Harbor, 89 days in jail, credit for 89 days served, $818 in fines and costs, 1 year probation and completion of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, Jan. 6 in Benton Township.
Fleeing/resisting police
Daquan D. Hawkins, 19, of Delsing Road, Benton Harbor, 90 days in jail, credit for 51 days served, and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Dyer Aug. 25 in Benton Harbor; A concurrent term of 90 days, $1,378 in fines and costs, $3,680 in restitution and 18 months probation for receiving and concealing a stolen firearm between Dec. 14 and Dec. 18, 2018, in Benton Harbor.
Charles A. Gaines, 25, of South Michigan Street, Benton Harbor, 270 days in jail, credit for 65 days served, for assaulting/resisting and obstructing St. Joseph Public Safety Officer Jared Williams Aug. 11 in St. Joseph.
Other
Shannon D. Cates, 50, of Russell Road, Benton Harbor, 270 days in jail and $198 in costs for first-degree retail fraud, between Aug. 8 and Aug. 14 at Lowe’s in Benton Township.
Monique T. Gordon, 38, of East High Street, Benton Harbor, 53 days in jail, credit for 53 days served, $2,058 in fines and costs, $1,684 in restitution, 90 days on SCRAM tether and 3 years probation for malicious destruction of fire/police property, a patrol car, May 13 in Benton Harbor.
Shon L. Tyler, 30, of Crawford Drive, Benton Harbor, 93 days in jail, credit for 93 days served, for domestic violence; and a consecutive term of 16 months to 4 years in prison and $198 in costs for interfering with an electronic device, a telephone, resulting in injury to a woman May 4 in Benton Township.
Darryl L. Stanton, 32, of Indianapolis, 47 days in jail, credit for 47 days served, $1,658 in fines and costs, $5,664 in restitution and 3 years probation for failure to pay child support between Nov. 1, 2017, and April 30, 2019, in Berrien County.