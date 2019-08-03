Sentences
St. Joseph
Assault
Ralfell N. Williams, 35, of Riverview Drive, Benton Harbor, 3-10 years in prison and $1,298 in fines and costs for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, an assault on a woman by strangulation May 10 in Benton Township; and a consecutive term of 14 months to 4 years in prison and $198 in costs for bribing/intimidating/interfering with a witness May 16 in Benton Township.
David A. Featherstone, 37, of Lawton, 14 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 48 days served, and $798 in fines and costs for aggravated domestic violence, second offense, an assault on a woman, March 17 in Watervliet.
Drugs
Melissa M. Michael, 25, of Spring Valley Court, Sodus, 4 days in jail, credit for 4 days served, $1,688 in fines and costs, 60 days on tether, 2 years probation, and driver’s license suspended for 1 year, restricted after 60 days, for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Aug. 11, 2018, in Benton Township.
Robert Lee-Andrew Saenz, 32, of South Main Street, Watervliet, 1 day in jail, credit for 1 day served, $798 in fines and costs, 180 days on tether and 2 years probation for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Feb. 22 in Watervliet.
Fleeing police
Y-Xharian R. Micken, 17, of Benton Street, Benton Harbor, two concurrent terms of 70 days in jail, credit for 70 days served, $875 in fines and costs, $2,950 in restitution, 2 years probation and driver’s license suspended for 1 year, restricted after 60 days, for attempted fourth-degree fleeing police and attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle Jan. 18 in Benton Harbor.
Niles
Andrew J. Walker, 23, of North 12th Street, Niles, 2-5 years in prison and $198 in costs for third-degree fleeing police June 1 in Niles.
Scott C. Moulton, 65, of County Road 687, Dowagiac, 16 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 65 days served, and $198 in costs for operating while intoxicated, third offense, March 29 in Niles Township.
Michael L. House, 58, of Forest Street, Niles, 75 months to 15 years in prison, credit for 47 days served, and $198 in costs for criminal sexual conduct third degree, with a child between ages 13 and 15 March 3 in Niles.