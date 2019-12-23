Sentences
St. Joseph
Fleeing/resisting police
Andrew J. Miller, 27, of Elmside Street, Benton Harbor, two concurrent terms of 300 days in jail, credit for 72 days served, for two counts of attempted assaulting/resisting and obstructing police; and a concurrent term of 53 days for contempt of court, a bond violation, May 31 in Lake Township.
Blair V. Fitzgerald, 38, of Ingleside, Texas, 49 days in jail, credit for 49 days served, $198 in costs and forfeiture of knives for assaulting/resisting and obstructing police April 16 at Walmart in Benton Township.
Rebecca A. Valentine, 32, of Madison Street, Coloma, 120 days in jail, credit for 90 days served, $498 in costs and 2 years probation for kidnapping or interfering in custody of a child Sept. 9 in Coloma Township; and a concurrent term of 90 days in jail, credit for 90 days served, and $125 in costs for attempted assaulting/resisting and obstructing Coloma Township Police Chief Wesley Smigielski Sept. 11 in Coloma Township.
Stacy L. McIntosh, 49, of Pearl Street, Benton Harbor, 14 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 83 days served, and $198 in costs for operating while intoxicated, third offense; and a concurrent term of 83 days in jail, credit for 83 days served, for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Dyer July 13 in Benton Harbor.
Embezzlement/fraud/theft
Tammera K. Stevens, 55, of North U.S. 31, Niles, 60 days in jail, $2,378 in fines and costs, $55,000 in restitution, 100 hours community service and 5 years probation for embezzling between $20,000 and $50,000 between Jan. 13, 2017 and Jan. 16, 2019, from Smitty’s Heating and Air Conditioning in Lincoln Township while employed there as a part-time secretary.
Vicki L. Spitzke, 51, of East Hinchman Road, Berrien Springs, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $1,578 in fines and costs, $46,498 in restitution, 100 hours community service and 5 years probation for illegally notarizing a quit claim deed between June 1, 2016, and Sept. 12, 2017, in Berrien County.
Linda S. Reitz, 51, of Maplewood Road, Bridgman, 180 days in jail, credit for 1 day served, $2,128 in fines and costs, $46,396 in restitution, 90 days on tether, 200 hours community service and 5 years probation for uttering and publishing a false, forged, altered or counterfeit deed between June 1, 2016, and Sept. 12, 2017, in Berrien County.
Larceny
Lamont R. Numan, 35, of River Terrace Drive, Benton Harbor, 150 days in jail, credit for 77 days served, and $300 in restitution for larceny in a building Sept. 17 at Flagship True North Fish Market on Main Street in Benton Harbor.
Demarco Marquies-Deeshi Pierce, 21, of Laurel Drive, Benton Harbor, 120 days in jail, credit for 53 days served, $1,878 in fines and costs, 120 days on tether and 18 months probation for larceny in a building Oct. 18 in Benton Township.
Assault
Dion M. Bell, 34, of Forest Avenue, Benton Harbor, 1 year in jail, credit for 48 days served, and $198 in costs for domestic violence third offense, an assault on a woman, Aug. 16 in Benton Township; a concurrent term of 1 year in jail and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Township Police Officer Tyler Tiefenbach Oct. 22 in Benton Township; and a concurrent term of 1 year and $198 in costs for attempted failure to register as a sex offender, second offense, July 23 in Benton Harbor.
Stephanie R. Bailey, 44, of Paw Paw Lake Road, Coloma, 30 days in jail, credit for 10 days served, $1,398 in fines and costs, 90 days on SCRAM tether and 2 years probation for attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, an assault on a woman with scissors Oct. 23 in Coloma Township.
Drugs
Dillin D. Stacks, 26, of Riverview Drive, Benton Harbor, 270 days in jail, credit for 159 days served, $1,348 in fines and costs, 2 years probation and completion of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program for delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, between April 11 and May 7 in Benton Harbor.
Lonnie S. Ritter, 45, of Bristol, Ind., 4 days in jail, credit for 4 days served, $1,948 in fines and costs, and 18 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, June 24 in Coloma Township.
Michael J. Deditius, 37, of Mattawan, two concurrent terms of 1 day in jail, credit for 1 day served, $198 in costs and driver’s license suspended for 1 year, restricted after 60 days, for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and a bench warrant, failure to appear, Sept. 27, 2017, in Watervliet Township.
Lonnie K. Simpson, 44, of Lansing, 40 months to 20 years in prison, credit for 61 days served, and $1,198 in fines and costs for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, between 40 and 449 grams cocaine, March 27 in Lincoln Township.
Jessica J. Finnegan, 45, of State Street, St. Joseph, 90 days in jail, credit for 18 days served, $498 in costs and 2 years probation for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, March 18, 2018, in St. Joseph.
Betty J. Hepler, 66, of Hamilton, Dowagiac, 77 days in jail, credit for 77 days served, and driver’s license suspended for 180 days, restricted after 30 days, for maintaining a drug vehicle Nov. 19, 2018, in Watervliet.
Other
Daniel Carmac-Deanglo Malone, 36, of Vineyard Street, Benton Harbor, 8 days in jail, credit for 8 days served, $1,188 in fines and costs, 120 days on tether, 2 years probation and forfeiture of a .38-cal. revolver for possession of a firearm by a felon July 13 in Benton Harbor.
Michael J. Holton, 45, of LaVette Street, Benton Harbor, 18 months to 4 years in prison, credit for 51 days served, and $198 in costs for possession of child sexually abusive material Feb. 26 in Benton Harbor.
Devin S. Sanders, 18, of Little Paw Paw Lake Road, Coloma, 210 days in jail, credit for 47 days served, $2,608 in fines and costs, 180 days on tether and 5 years probation for second-degree criminal sexual conduct, an assault on a child under age 13, between Jan. 1 and May 23 in Berrien County.
Niles
Chad M. Swank, 41, of South Bend, 60 days in jail, credit for 58 days served, $838 in fines and costs, 2 years probation and driver’s license suspended for 1 year for use of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, Oct. 13 in Buchanan Township.
Jodi C. Kalin, 41, of Sycamore Street, Niles, 30 days in jail and $68 in costs for tampering with an electronic device, a GPS tether bracelet, Sept. 23 in Niles.
Nathan A. Phillips, 28, of James Street, Niles, 150 days in jail, credit for 62 days served, $838 in fines and costs, $1,839 in restitution and 2 years probation for stealing or retaining without consent a financial transaction device July 27 in Niles Township.