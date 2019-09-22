Sentences
St. Joseph
Robbery/assault
Ernest Deangelo Jr., 21, of Westchester, Ill., three concurrent terms of 15-70 years in prison, credit for 215 days served, and $1,184 in fines and costs for armed robbery causing serious injury, assault with intent to murder and armed robbery Nov. 3, 2018, at a house in Benton Harbor. Deangelo shot and injured Hunter Lutz of Kalamazoo during a drug deal, according to court records.
Massalene J. Cleve, 52, of Wakonda, Benton Harbor, 150 days in jail, credit for 91 days served, and $125 in costs for aggravated domestic violence, an assault on a woman with a shovel, Feb. 2 in Benton Harbor; and a concurrent term of 57 days, credit for 57 days served, for contempt of court, a bond violation.
Tiffany A. Hisler, 32, of M-51 North, Dowagiac, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, and $875 in fines and costs for assault or assault and battery, an assault on a woman, May 30 in Benton Harbor.
Fleeing/resisting police
Angel P. Spurlock, 34, of Columbus Avenue, Benton Harbor, 5 days in jail, credit for 5 days served, $638 in fines and costs, 40 hours community service and 1 year probation for assaulting/resisting and obstructing police May 26 in Benton Township.
Omarion E. Campbell, 15, of East Empire Avenue, Benton Harbor, 9 days in jail, credit for 9 days served, and $458 in fines and costs, 90 days on tether and 18 months probation for assaulting/resisting and obstructing police May 2 in Berrien Township.
Gregory T. Siuda, 46, of Indian Trail, Three Oaks, 100 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, and $198 in costs for fourth-degree fleeing police; and a concurrent term of 2 days and $50 in costs for operating while license suspended Jan. 23 in New Buffalo Township.
Deonte C. Taylor, 26, of Bishop Avenue, Benton Harbor, 210 days in jail, credit for 44 days served, and $198 in costs for third-degree fleeing police; and a concurrent term of 210 days for unlawful use of a motor vehicle Aug. 4 in Benton Township.
Drugs
Harry L. Williams II, 36, of Muskegon, 3 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $378 in costs and 18 months probation for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, June 1 in Lake Township.
Troy McClinton, 36, of Buss Avenue, Benton Harbor, 46 days in jail, credit for 46 days served, $828 in fines and costs, completion of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, 18 months probation and driver’s license suspended for 180 days, restricted after 30 days, for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, June 14 in Benton Harbor.
Joshua J. Geisler, 28, of Carpet Street, Stevensville, 3 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $198 in costs, driver’s license suspended for 1 year, restricted after 60 days, for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, March 18 in St. Joseph Township.
Charles E. Dickens Jr., 22, of North Crystal Avenue, Benton Harbor, 17 months to 20 years in prison, credit for 44 days served, and $198 in costs for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine, July 10 in Benton Harbor; a concurrent term of 17 months to 5 years and $198 in costs for carrying a concealed weapon; and a concurrent term of 16 months to 2 years and $68 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing police Aug. 4 in Benton Harbor.
Drunken driving
Michael Sandoval, 42, of Holland, Mich., 120 days in jail, credit for 4 days served, $2,078 in fines and costs, 120 days on SCRAM tether, 480 hours community service and 3 years probation for operating while intoxicated, third offense, June 28 in New Buffalo Township.
Christopher Dominguez, 43, of Red Arrow Highway, Watervliet, 19 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 47 days served, and $198 in costs for operating while intoxicated, third offense; and a concurrent term of 47 days in jail, credit for 47 days served, and $125 in costs for attempted assaulting/resisting and obstructing police Aug. 1 in Watervliet.
Joseph G. Wisniewski, 30, of Gary, Ind., 270 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, and $1,373 in fines and costs for operating while intoxicated, third offense, March 1 in Hagar Township.
Fraud/forgery
Nolan A. Evett, 21, of Pollard Avenue, Benton Harbor, 1 year in jail, credit for 77 days served, $198 in costs and $1,600 in restitution for uttering and publishing a false, forged, altered or counterfeit check between April 9 and April 15 in Benton Township.
Rosallan S. Watson, 45, of Ogden Avenue, Benton Harbor, 30 days in jail, credit for 4 days served, and $198 in costs for attempted forgery of a document, a license plate, Nov. 29, 2018, in Benton Harbor.
Christopher T. Green Jr., 22, of Kalamazoo, 41 days in jail, credit for 41 days served, $1,898 in fines and costs, $2,362 in restitution and 2 years probation for uttering and publishing a false, forged, altered or counterfeit check May 9 in St. Joseph Township.
Other
Travis A. Greer, 28, of LaPorte, Ind., two concurrent terms of 14 days in jail, credit for 14 days served, and $1,608 in fines and costs, 180 days on tether and 5 years probation for two counts of possession of child sexually abusive material between Jan. 1, 2011, and July 25, 2017, in Three Oaks.
Loren W. Lee, 53, of Oklahoma City, Okla., two concurrent terms of 180 days in jail, credit for 59 days served, and $198 in costs for unlawful driving away a motor vehicle and illegal sale/use of a financial transaction device July 13 in Benton Harbor.
Arthur D. Robinson, 40, of Buss Avenue, Benton Harbor, two concurrent terms of 162 days in jail, credit for 162 days served, and $198 in costs for attempted possession of a firearm by a felon and malicious use of a telecommunication device Dec. 31, 2018, in Benton Harbor.
Arthur E. Grice Jr., 41, of Cross Street, Benton Harbor, 150 days in jail, credit for 90 days served, and $198 in costs for tampering with an electronic device, a jail tether, May 15 in Benton Harbor.
Arnold L. Denne, 61, of East Rocky Weed Road, Berrien Springs, 1 day in jail, credit for 1 day served, and $625 in fines and costs for malicious destruction of property less than $200, a telephone, April 11 in Benton Township.
Niles
Drugs
Amy S. Bowker, 39, of East Galien-Buchanan Road, Buchanan, 30 days in jail, $838 in fines and costs, 2 years probation, license suspended for 1 year, restricted after 60 days, for use of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, Dec. 8, 2018, in St. Joseph.
Ryan M. Cabanaw, 39, of South Bend, 30 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $898 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for possession of a controlled substance, analogues, May 25, 2016, in Niles.
Dustin M. Dokey, 32, of Howard Street, Niles, 3 days in jail and $198 in costs for use of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, Nov. 28, 2018, in Niles Township.
Fleeing/resisting police
Jessica L. Vicsik, 24, of McKee, Niles, 15 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $898 in fines and costs, $167 in restitution and 2 years probation for assaulting/resisting and obstructing police June 2 in Niles.
Bruce R. Sater, 66, of Church Street, Niles, 1-2 years in prison, credit for 31 days served, and $198 in costs for fourth-degree fleeing police June 30 in Niles Township.
Theft/fraud/forgery
Nolan A. Evett, 21, of Pollard Avenue, Benton Harbor, 1 year in jail, credit for 77 days served, $198 in costs and $1,456 in restitution for illegal possession of a financial transaction device, June 12 in Coloma.
Miranda S. Whitehead, 24, of Mishawaka, Ind., 30 days in jail, credit for 24 days served, $798 in costs, $973 in restitution and 2 years probation for attempted uttering and publishing a false, forged, altered or counterfeit check Oct. 12, 2018, in Niles.
Austin Jeffrey-Michael Chase, 27, of South Red Bud Trail, Buchanan, 90 days in jail, credit for 75 days served, $898 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for attempted identity theft April 23 in Buchanan.
Assault
April M. Horton, 44, of Forest Street, Niles, 1 year in jail, credit for 158 days served, and $125 in costs for domestic violence, second offense, an assault on a man, April 8 in Niles.
Andrew J. Tate, 40, of West Roe Street, Buchanan, two concurrent terms of 3 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $645 in costs and 1 year probation for illegal entry of a dwelling and assault or assault and battery April 13 in Niles Township.
Other
Joseph L. Emerling, 35, of Berrien Street, Buchanan, 4 days in jail, credit for 4 days served, $645 in fines and costs and 1 year probation for disturbing the peace April 7 in Buchanan.
Juan A. Crespo, 37, of South 21st Street, Niles, 2-10 years in prison, credit for 63 days served, and $198 in costs for malicious destruction of a building, $20,000 or more, July 6 in Niles Township. Crespo drove a vehicle into a house following a dispute with a woman, according to court records.
William A. Messenger, 20, of South Bend, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $838 in fines and costs and 18 months probation for attempted carrying a concealed weapon in an automobile June 25 in Niles.
Mikayla C. Wirick, 29, of West Front Street, Buchanan, 12 days in jail, credit for 12 days served, $898 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for unlawful use of a motor vehicle July 5 in Buchanan.