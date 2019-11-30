Sentences
St. Joseph
Drunken driving
Scott A. Sigfrids, 62, of Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman, 180 days in jail, credit for 19 days served, $1,818 in fines and costs, 180 days on SCRAM tether, 480 hours community service and 2 years probation for operating while intoxicated, third offense, April 2 in Lincoln Township.
Child support
Bruce W. Ruff Jr., 43, of Leesburg, Fla., 120 days in jail, credit for 66 days served, $1,518 in costs and $24,875 in restitution for failure to pay child support between Sept. 1, 2012 and May 31, 2014 in Berrien County.
Manuel L. Stubbs Jr., 52, of Eastern Avenue, Benton Harbor, two concurrent terms of 21 days in jail, credit for 21 days served, $1,548 in fines and costs, $11,899 in restitution and 5 years probation for failure to pay child support between Feb, 1, 2018 and July 31, 2018, and between Dec. 1, 2018 and April 30, 2019, in Berrien County.
Johnny J. Steakley, 43, of Redfield Street, Niles, 16 days in jail, credit for 16 days served, $798 in costs, $9,928 in restitution and 5 years probation for failure to pay child support between Sept. 1, 2016 and March 12, 2018, in Berrien County.
Weapons violation
Fred S. Filmore IV, 24, of Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman, 3 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $1,938 in fines and costs, 60 days on tether, 18 months probation and forfeiture of a 9 mm pistol for carrying a concealed weapon in an automobile Sept. 29 in Lincoln Township.
Assault
Preston Greely, 56, of Union Avenue, Benton Harbor, 15 months to 4 years in prison, credit for 145 days served, and $198 in costs for assault with a dangerous weapon July 3 in Benton Harbor.
Adam W. Sicurello, 34, of Rose Avenue, Benton Harbor, 18 months to 5 years in prison and $198 in costs for domestic violence, third offense, an assault on a woman, Sept. 30 in Benton Township.
Embezzlement/fraud
Corey R. Burnett, 32, of South 13th Street, Niles, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, and $5,016 in restitution for embezzlement between $200 and $1,000 from B & Z Construction in Benton Harbor between Jan. 1, 2018 and June 1, 2018, while employed there.
Richard E. Van-Lew, 50, of South Redbud Trail, Buchanan, $100 in fines and costs for failure to appear in court; and a concurrent term of 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $1,065 in fines and costs, $5,751 in restitution and 2 years probation for welfare fraud, providing false information while receiving benefits between Oct. 1, 2016, and May 31, 2017, in Berrien County.
Other
Jahna F. Hoffman, 28, of Milton Street, Benton Harbor, 13 days in jail, credit for 13 days served, $1,938 in fines and costs, 60 days on tether and 18 months probation for possession of contraband, methamphetamine, July 1 in Watervliet Township.
Shonmonta D. Scott, 41, of Ogden Avenue, Benton Harbor, 1-2 years in jail, credit for 65 days served, and $198 in costs for tampering with an electronic monitoring device Aug. 10 in Benton Harbor.