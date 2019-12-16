Sentences
St. Joseph
Fleeing/resisting police
William H. Beecham III, 27, of Jennings Avenue, Benton Harbor, two concurrent terms of 330 days in jail, credit for 88 days served, $373 in costs and $14,482 in restitution for third degree fleeing police and operating while intoxicated, third offense, July 26 in Benton Harbor.
Larceny/fraud/theft
Leudy M. Barrios-Rojas, 36, of Battle Creek, 30 days in jail, credit for 1 day served, $1,598 in fines and costs and $124 in restitution for illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device Aug. 24, 2018 in New Buffalo Township.
Joann L. Cunningham, 44, of Chicago, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, and $198 in costs for larceny in a building, stealing a wallet July 12 at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo Township.
Vehicle theft
Anthony W. Glaspie, 38, of Lake Street, Bridgman, 103 days in jail, credit for 103 days served, and $198 in costs for unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle May 8 in Bridgman.
Malcolm D. Smith, 20 of East Vineyard Avenue, Benton Harbor, 34 days in jail, credit for 34 days served, and $198 in costs for unlawful use of a motor vehicle Sept. 4, 2018, in Benton Township.
Uttering/publishing
Marujioni S. Hatten, 38, of Green Avenue, Benton Harbor, 4 days in jail, credit for 4 days served, $2,258 in fines and costs, $2,950 in restitution, 40 hours community service and 4 years probation for attempted uttering and publishing a false, forged, altered or counterfeit record, a check, Dec. 14, 2018, in St. Joseph.
Breaking/entering
Gregory D. Warren, 23, of Chicago, 60 days in jail, credit for 60 days served, $2,676 in fines and costs, $14,705 in restitution and 5 years probation for breaking and entering a building with intent, breaking into the Sprint Wireless Land store Aug. 23, 2017, in St. Joseph Township.
Assault
Darius L. Gray, 27, of Territorial Road, Benton Harbor, two concurrent terms of 49 days in jail, credit for 49 days served, $1,438 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for domestic violence, an assault on a woman; and assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Harbor Public Safety Officer Steve Bobo Oct. 15 in Benton Harbor.
Cecil De Huston, 53, of Norton Avenue, Benton Harbor, two concurrent terms of 1 year in jail, credit for 47 days served, and $248 in costs for domestic violence second offense, an assault on a woman; and failure to register as a sex offender Oct. 17 in Benton Township.
Drugs
Tipton L. Walker II, 23, of South McCord Street, Benton Harbor, two concurrent terms of 30 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $2,026 in fines and costs, 60 days on tether, 60 hours community service and 18 months probation for delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, marijuana; and maintaining a drug house Sept. 16 in Benton Harbor.
Jason A. Lafond, 43, of Field Tree Road, Benton Harbor, 270 days in jail, credit for 147 days served, and $1,598 in fines and costs for maintaining a drug vehicle July 2 in Benton Township.
Veronica N. Miller, 38, of Field Tree Road, Benton Harbor, 120 days in jail, credit for 48 days served, $1,898 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine, between Oct. 1 and Oct. 9 in Benton Township.
Other
Jalil K. Branch, 19, of North Stevens Street, Benton Harbor, 120 days in jail, credit for 84 days served, and $258 in costs for absconding on bond Aug. 5 in St. Joseph.
Anthony K. Downey, 20, no permanent address, 86 months to 15 years in prison, credit for 79 days served, and $198 in costs for second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under age 13 between Sept. 25, 2017, and Sept. 30, 2017, in Benton Township.
Niles
Fleeing/resisting police
Jodi C. Kalin, 41, of Sycamore Street, Niles, 16 months to 2 years in jail and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Niles police officer Vincent Horton Oct. 13 in Niles.
Robert C. Tucker, 41, of Niles-Buchanan Road, Buchanan, 1-2 years in jail and $198 in costs for fourth-degree fleeing police Oct. 15 in Niles Township.
Larceny/theft
Roland E. Payne, 45, of Hoyt Street, Niles, 150 days in jail, credit for 74 days served, and $198 in costs for attempted larceny in a building, a vacant hotel, March 17 in Niles.
DeJoun L. Hicks, 22, of South Bend, 150 days in jail, credit for 44 days served, $898 in fines and costs, $982 in restitution and 2 years probation for attempted possession of a financial transaction device belonging to another person Dec. 12, 2018, in Niles Township.
Assault
Gregory G. Watts, 25, of South Fourth Street, Niles, 30 days in jail, credit for 15 days served, $705 in fines and costs, 180 days on tether and 18 months probation for domestic violence, an assault on a woman, March 21 in Niles.
Uttering/publishing
Leishell M. Pomale, 47, of Muskegon Heights, 120 days in jail, credit for 69 days served, $898 in fines and costs, $755 in restitution and 2 years probation for uttering and publishing a false, forged, altered or counterfeit record, a check, Jan. 8, 2016, in Niles Township.
Drugs
Jerrid J. Miller, 34, of Brooks Street, Niles, 65 days in jail, credit for 65 days served, $50 in costs and driver’s license suspended for 1 year for use of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Sept. 4 in Niles.