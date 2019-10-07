Sentences
St. Joseph
Drugs
Roy E. Townley, 51, of Townhall Road, Eau Claire, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $475 in fines and costs and driver’s license suspended for 180 days, restricted after 30 days, for use of a non-narcotic controlled substance, Alprazolam, April 28 in Pipestone Township.
Faith M. Hammond, 45, of Trail Creek, Ind., 3 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $1,878 in fines and costs and 18 months probation for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, June 29 in Benton Township.
John Michael-Erin Ott, 44, of Oxbow Road, Sodus, 120 days in jail, credit for 94 days served, $1,838 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, March 24 in Watervliet.
Steven A. Cobb Jr., 24, of East Vineyard, Benton Harbor, three concurrent terms of 109 days in jail, credit for 109 days served, $2,428 in fines and costs, 90 days on tether, 4 years probation and driver’s license suspended for 180 days for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine; and possession of a firearm by a felon March 12 in St. Joseph Township; and a concurrent term of 109 days and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Township Police Patrolman Andrew Laylon June 11 in Benton Township.
Timothy A. Wimbley, 29, of South East Street, Hartford, 76 days in jail, credit for 76 days served, $1,288 in fines and costs, 2 years probation and driver’s license suspended for 1 year for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, July 16 in Bainbridge Township.
Darren M. Cantrell, 37, of Donald Atkins Drive, Benton Harbor, 120 days in jail, credit for 59 days served, and $198 in costs for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, July 27 in Hagar Township.
Cody A. Bryant, 26, of Morrison Street, Coloma, 300 days in jail, credit for 130 days served, $838 in fines and costs, 2 years probation and driver’s license suspended for 1 year, restricted after 60 days, for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, May 24 in Coloma Township; and a concurrent term of 130 days for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Coloma Township Police Officer Kendall Kroll May 5 in Coloma Township.
Michael S. Fuller, 42, of Pleasant Street, Watervliet, 76 days in jail, credit for 76 days served, $968 in fines and costs and 1 year probation for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, between March 25 and March 26, 2018, in Coloma Township.
Tampering with tether
Miesha Lashaw-Marquel Fuller, 24, of Blossom Lane, Benton Harbor, $898 in fines and costs for tampering with an electronic device, a jail tether, May 20 in Benton Township.
Willie L. Partee, 62, of Pleasant Street, Benton Harbor, 6 months to 2 years in jail and $198 in costs for tampering with an electronic device, a jail tether, April 4 in Benton Harbor.
Assault
Domaco D. Sims, 25, no permanent address, 120 days in jail, credit for 15 days served, $1,188 in fines and costs, 2 years probation and completion of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program for domestic violence, third offense, an assault on a woman; and a concurrent term of 120 days for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Township Police Officer Tyler Tiefenbach July 12 in Benton Township.
James D. Snow, 46, of Vernon Street, Benton Harbor, 210 days in jail, credit for 58 days served, $2,338 in fines and costs, 120 days on tether and 4 years probation for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, an assault on a man, May 5 in Benton Township; and a concurrent term of 180 days in jail, credit for 53 days served, for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Aug. 9 in Benton Township.
Samuel T. Jones, 24, of Pavone Street, Benton Harbor, 60 days in jail, credit for 60 days served, for domestic violence, 2nd offense, an assault on a man, July 1 in Benton Harbor.
Larceny/retail fraud
Ronald J. Clarke, 50, of Michigan Street, Benton Harbor, 227 days in jail, credit for 19 days served, $198 in costs and $110 in restitution for first-degree retail fraud at three separate locations in Berrien County between April 8 and July 11.
Nicole L. Ivy, 33, of Sinclair Road, Eau Claire, 90 days in jail, $1,558 in fines and costs, $5,996 in restitution, 5 years probation and completion of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program for larceny in a building, stealing a chain saw from a garage in Pipestone Township between Jan. 20 and Feb. 7.