Sentences
St. Joseph
Larceny
Anthony L. Porter, 20, of Colfax Avenue, Benton Harbor, 90 days in jail, credit for 1 day served, $198 in costs and $1,456 in restitution for attempted larceny in a building June 18 in Benton Township.
Fleeing/resisting police
Anthony A. Ewing, 39, of Waukonda Avenue, Benton Harbor, 120 days in jail, credit for 77 days served, and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Township Police Officer Matthew Mistretta April 13 in Benton Township.
Assault
Jack J. Blackston, 37, of Parkway, Benton Harbor, 4-10 years in prison, credit for 127 days served, and $198 in costs for domestic violence, third offense, an assault on a woman March 13 in Benton Township.
Armed robbery
Jesse Stepenel-Devon Tamplin, 29, of McCord Street, Benton Harbor, 20-70 years in prison, $1,298 in fines and costs, and $1,740 in restitution for armed robbery Jan. 16 in Benton Harbor. Reeves used a BB gun to rob a woman outside her home, striking her once in the back of the head with a BB pellet, according to court records.
Khalif Pierre Will Bentley, 22, of Maywood, Ill., 10-35 years in prison, credit for 179 days served, and $1,298 in fines and costs for armed robbery causing serious injury Nov. 3, 2018, in Benton Harbor. Bentley was involved in an armed robbery in which another person involved shot a man in the neck, according to court records.
Contempt of court
Jacqueline E. Falcone, 23, of California Road, New Troy, 30 days in jail, credit for 1 day served, for contempt of court, a bond violation, April 17 in Bridgman.
Jason P. Vickery, 45, of Benton Center Road, Benton Harbor, 1 day in jail, credit for 1 day served, for contempt of court, a bond violation, Jan. 8 in Coloma Township.
Breaking/entering
Ernest E. Sesson, 20, of Agard Avenue, Benton Harbor, 23 months to 10 years in prison, credit for 38 days served, and $198 in costs for breaking and entering a building with intent, a house, May 22 in Benton Harbor.
Drugs
Brooke D. Rodriguez, 37, of Burgoyne Road, Berrien Springs, 29 months to 10 years in prison and $198 in costs for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, June 21 in Lake Township.
Bobby B. Tillery, 43, of County Road 376, Bangor, 19 months to 20 years in prison, credit for 80 days served, and $198 in costs for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, July 17, 2018, in Benton Township.
Child support
Raymond P. Carter, 35, of St. Petersburg, Fla., 1 day in jail, credit for 1 day served, $1,258 in fines and costs, $12,447 in restitution and 1 year probation for failure to pay child support from Dec. 1, 2016, to April 10, 2018, in Berrien County.
Niles
Anthony H. Dehart, 36, of West Winn Road, Niles, 120 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $838 in fines and costs, 150 days on SCRAM tether and 2 years probation for assault with a dangerous weapon, an assault on a woman with a pistol, March 14 in Niles Township.
Carl W. Beshires-Applewhaite, 29, of East Napier Avenue, Benton Harbor, 18-90 months in prison, credit for 57 days served, and $198 in costs for larceny from a motor vehicle June 10 in Niles.
Zachary A. Kemmerlin, 29, of M-140, Watervliet, 14-60 months in prison, credit for 75 days served, and $198 in costs for receiving and concealing stolen property valued between $1,000 and $20,000 May 22 in Berrien Township.
Daniel S. White, 38, of Fifth Street, Eau Claire, 18-36 months in prison, credit for 103 days served, and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing police May 2 in Eau Claire.