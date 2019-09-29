Sentences
St. Joseph
Larceny/home invasion
Lamont McClinton, 39, of Riverview Drive, Benton Harbor, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $1,138 in fines and costs, $463 in restitution, 90 days on tether and 2 years probation for larceny in a building, stealing a wallet in the locker room at the YMCA in Royalton Township Dec. 11, 2018.
Capriana C. Harris, 25, of Council Drive, Benton Harbor, 1 day in jail, credit for 1 day served, $1,078 in fines and costs and 1 year probation for attempted third-degree home invasion July 25 at a house in Benton Township.
Drunken driving
John E. Ray, 56, of Burton Street, Benton Harbor, 120 days in jail, credit for 24 days served, $2,146 in fines and costs, 90 days on SCRAM tether, 480 hours community service and 3 years probation for operating while intoxicated, third offense, June 14 in Sodus Township.
Assault
Lindsey H. Robinson, 20, of Concord, Benton Harbor, two concurrent terms of 120 days in jail, credit for 55 days served, $1,198 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for domestic violence, second offense, an assault on a woman, and bribing/intimidating or interfering with a witness July 21 in Benton Township.
Decorey L. Johnson-Smith, 28, of River Bend Drive, Benton Harbor, 66 days in jail and $125 in costs for domestic violence second offense, an assault on a woman, Sept. 3 in Benton Harbor.
Nicole T. Osler, 24, of Beechwood Terrace, Benton Harbor, 270 days in jail, credit for 59 days served, $2,018 in fines and costs and 3 years probation for attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, an assault on a man with a kitchen knife, June 27 in St. Joseph.
Fleeing/resisting/assaulting police
Bryan O. Williams Jr., 32, of Columbus Avenue, Benton Harbor, 43 months to 8 years in prison and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting/obstructing and injuring State Trooper Scott Wehler April 5 in Benton Harbor; a consecutive and preceding term of 2 years, credit for 166 days served and $68 in costs for weapons felony firearms; and a concurrent term of 57 months to 10 years and $198 in costs for operating while intoxicated, third offense, April 5 in Benton Harbor.
Kamron D. Ezell, 24, of Roosevelt Road, Coloma, 18 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 10 days served, and $198 in costs for carrying a concealed weapon; and two concurrent terms of 18 months to 4 years, $68 in costs and $3,000 in restitution for two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing and injuring Benton Harbor Public Safety Officers Drew Wagner and Blake Kinzler July 22 in Benton Harbor; a concurrent term of 17 months to 4 years, credit for 60 days served, and $198 in costs for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, Aug. 6 in Coloma Township; and a concurrent term of 10 days in jail, $125 in costs and $1,700 in restitution for using false pretenses to obtain money, between $200 and $1,000, May 31 in St. Joseph Township.
Kameron M. Butler, 24, of South Bend, 5 days in jail, credit for 5 days served, $898 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for third-degree fleeing police Aug. 5 in St. Joseph.
Demarco Dachristian-Dar Washington, 19, of River Terrace Drive, Benton Harbor, two concurrent terms of 180 days in jail, credit for 15 days served, and $198 in costs for attempted assaulting/resisting and obstructing St. Joseph Public Safety Officer Shnaildai Jean and receiving/concealing stolen property, a motor vehicle, July 22 in St. Joseph.
Arson
Carol B. Doss, 50, of Kalamazoo, 74 days in jail, credit for 74 days served, $438 in costs and 2 years probation for arson; using, arranging, placing, devising or distributing a combustible or explosive material, liquid substance or device in or near a dwelling on Ogden Avenue in Benton Harbor Oct. 16, 2018.
Fraud
Duane C. Dishman, 23, of Berrien, Benton Harbor, 210 days in jail, credit for 68 days served, $258 in costs and $1,220 in restitution for uttering and publishing a false, forged, altered or counterfeit record, a check, between April 13 and April 29 in Sodus Township.
Christina J. M. Boling, 35, of Regent Street, Niles, 3 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $1,168 in fines and costs, $4,075 in restitution and 3 years probation for attempted welfare fraud more than $500, failure to provide complete information while receiving benefits between June 1, and Dec. 31, 2018, in Benton Harbor.
Lisa D. Joseph, 55, of North Shore Drive, Benton Harbor, $225 in fines and costs and $1,122 in restitution for welfare fraud over $500, failure to provide complete information while collecting benefits between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30, 2018, in Benton Harbor.
Drugs
Shawn L. Dodge, 50, of East Center Street, Coloma, 150 days in jail, credit for 84 days served, $198 in costs, and driver’s license suspended for 1 year, restricted after 6 months, for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, July 2 in Coloma Township.
Thor F. Emerick, 27, of Michigan City, Ind., 180 days in jail, credit for 60 days served, $1,998 in fines and costs, 2 years probation and driver’s license suspended for 1 year, restricted after 60 days, for delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, July 19 in New Buffalo Township.
Niles
Thomas J. Doyle, 40, of South Bend, 90 days in jail, $645 in fines and costs, 60 days on tether and 1 year probation for a moving violation causing death Nov. 30, 2018, in Bertrand Township.
Christopher L. Jarvis, 47, of Fort Street, Niles, 150 days in jail, credit for 58 days served, $898 in fines and costs, 90 days on SCRAM tether and 2 years probation for attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, a wooden shovel handle, July 28 in Niles Township.
Brian T. Streeter, 31, of Bristol, Ind., 120 days in jail, credit for 36 days served, $258 in costs and $660 in restitution for stealing/retaining without consent a financial transaction device May 20 in Niles Township.