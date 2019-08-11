SentencesSt. JosephTheft
Barbara A. Barr, 53, of Velvet Street, Stevensville, 3 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $1,338 in fines and costs, $800 in restitution and 18 months probation for stealing/retaining a financial transaction device without consent April 19 in Bridgman.
Ronald E. Calvert Jr., 50, of Hobart, Ind., 75 days in jail, credit for 14 days served, $1,678 in fines and costs, $4,999 in restitution, 4 years probation and 100 hours community service for attempted larceny between $1,000 and $20,000 on or about April 3, 2017, in New Buffalo Township.
Antonio E. Sanders, 22, of Monroe Streeet, Benton Harbor, 1 day in jail, credit for 1 day served, $998 in fines and costs, $101 in restitution, 40 hours community service, 18 months probation for stealing/retaining a financial transaction device without consent May 4 in St. Joseph Township.
Weapons violation
Joseph T. Holland, 35, no permanent address, 49 days in jail, credit for 49 days served, and $198 in costs for attempted possession of a dangerous weapon, brass knuckles, June 8 at a business in Watervliet.
Unlawful use of motor vehicle
William L. Bokhart, 36, of South Bend, Ind., 60 days in jail, credit for 8 days served, $1,398 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for unlawful use of a motor vehicle Feb. 7 in St. Joseph.
Home invasion
Joseph P. Terlecki, 28, of Anthony Drive, St. Joseph, 120 days in jail, credit for 58 days served, $1,808 in fines and costs, 90 days on tether and 3 years probation for second degree home invasion April 9 in St. Joseph Township; and a concurrent term of 120 days in jail, credit for 55 days served, $198 in costs and $2,470 restitution for tampering with an electronic device, a jail tether, May 28 in St. Joseph Township.
Assault
Antonio D. Williams, 34, of Cleveland Avenue, St. Joseph, 200 days in jail, credit for 140 days served, for domestic violence, second offense, an assault on a 13-year-old boy, Feb. 17 in Benton Harbor; and a concurrent term of 45 days, credit for 12 days served, for contempt of court, a bond violation.
Jhurand J. Jennings, 42, of Broadway Avenue, Benton Harbor, 300 days in jail, credit for 124 days served, for domestic violence, second offense, an assault on a woman, July 31, 2018, in Benton Harbor.
Deontae R. Rogers, 23, of Concord Street, Benton Harbor, 180 days in jail, credit for 117 days served, $1,298 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or strangulation, an assault on a man, Feb. 23 in Benton Township.
Drugs/drunken driving
Davone S. Williams, 29, of Union Street, Benton Harbor, 100 months to 40 years in prison, credit for 54 days served, and $1,298 in fines and costs for delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, second offense; and a concurrent term of 23 months to 40 years and $68 in costs for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine, second offfense, between May 24 and June 6 in Benton Harbor.
Ricky D. Wiltfong Jr., 39, of Parker Avenue, Benton Harbor, 19-50 months in prison, credit for 51 days served, and $198 in costs for third-degree fleeing police in a vehicle; a concurrent term of 51 days for operating with a high blood alcohol content; and a concurrent term of 1-2 years in prison and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Crosby June 17 in Benton Harbor.
Other
David J. Anstey, 54, of Stevensville-Baroda Road, Stevensville, 1 day in jail, credit for 1 day served, for disturbing the peace between Jan 1, 2015, and Feb. 13, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Mark L. Thompson, 27, of St. Joseph River Drive, Benton Harbor, 60 days in jail, credit for 1 day served, for failure to comply with sex offender registration reporting duties May 7 in St. Joseph.
Patrick D. Williams, 34, of Clark Street, Bridgman, 180 days in jail, credit for 50 days served, $1,758 in fines and costs and 3 years probation for aggravated indecent exposure June 3 in the parking lot of Weko Beach in Bridgman.
Dewayne D. Richardson, 34, of Council Drive, Benton Harbor, 54 days in jail, credit for 54 days served, for attempted bond absconding April 25 in Benton Township.
Niles
Kevin D. Reed, 49, of South Bend, Ind., 1-5 years in prison, credit for 43 days served, and $198 in costs for operating while intoxicated, third offense, June 1 in Bertrand Township.