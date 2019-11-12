Sentences
St. Joseph
Drugs
Michael P. Hill, 31, of Buss Street, Benton Harbor, 16 days in jail, credit for 16 days served, $998 in fines and costs, 30 hours community service, 1 year probation and driver’s license suspended for 1 year for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, Jan. 29 in Benton Township.
Nathan T. Pelletier, 45, of Little Paw Paw Lake Road, Coloma, 2-20 years, credit for 4 days served, for conspiracy to deliver/manufacture methamphetamine June 25 in Coloma Township.
Jade M. Naughton, 34, of Red Arrow Highway, Watervliet, 120 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, and driver’s license suspended for 1 year, restricted after 60 days, for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, June 24 in Watervliet Township.
Fleeing/resisting police
Joe M. Spicher, 30, of North Pleasant Street, Watervliet, 120 days in jail, credit for 14 days served, for asssaulting/resisting and obstructing Watervliet Police Officer Michael Prince April 29 in Watervliet.
Other
Cynthia L. Sorrels, 46, of Gestner Road, Benton Harbor, 90 days in jail, credit for 46 days served, $2,548 in fines and costs, $9,641 in restitution, and 5 years probation for failure to pay child support between Jan. 1, 2011 and Dec. 31, 2012, in Berrien County; a concurrent term of 46 days and $1,160 in restitution for stealing/retaining without consent a financial transaction device Aug. 19 in St. Joseph; and a concurrent term of 39 days and $1,000 in restitution for attempted larceny between $1,000 and $20,000 Sept. 17 in Benton Township.
Niles
Assault
Roy J. Bamman, 33, of Rose Hill Road, Berrien Springs, 180 days in jail, credit for 98 days served, $765 in fines and costs, 90 days on tether and 2 years probation for aggravated domestic violence, an assault on a woman, May 27 in Oronoko Township.
Michael T. Cavinder, 36, of North Redbud Trail, Buchanan, 93 days in jail, credit for 16 days served, for domestic violence, an assault on a woman, Dec. 22, 2018, in Buchanan Township.
Drugs
Tabitha A. Stoneburner, 20, of South 13th Street, Niles, 15 months to 20 years in prison, credit for 56 days served, and $258 in costs for conspiracy to deliver/manufacture methamphetamine and ecstacy Aug. 6 in Berrien Springs.
Robert L. Williams, 25, of Chicago, 3-20 years in prison for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine, July 16 in Niles Township.