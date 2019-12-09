Sentences
St. Joseph
Armed robbery
Carlyle T. Valentine Jr., 21, of Broadway Avenue, Benton Harbor 135 months to 23 years in prison, credit for 49 days served, and $198 in costs for armed robbery; and a concurrent term of 23 months to 5 years and $68 in costs for possession of a firearm by a felon Oct. 15 at the Subway restaurant on Main Street in Benton Harbor.
Assault
Darrell D. Reed, 51, of Lawrence Drive, Benton Harbor, 19 days in jail, credit for 19 days served, $725 in fines and costs, 60 days on tether and 2 years probation for aggravated domestic violence, an assault on a man with scissors, Feb. 17 in Benton Township.
Charles A. Coleman, 20, of Parker, Benton Harbor, 5-10 years in prison, credit for 54 days served, $198 in costs and $1,653 in restitution for assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, an assault on a man; and a concurrent term of 2-5 years and $68 in costs for possession of a firearm by a felon Sept. 22 in Benton Township.
Teresa Headspeth, 47, of Beverly Court, Benton Harbor, 2-4 years in prison and $198 in costs for assault with a dangerous weapon, an assault on a man, Oct. 4 in Benton Township.
Drugs
Rebecca S. Petznick, 54, of Territorial Road, Benton Harbor, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $2,058 in fines and costs, 90 days on tether and 3 years probation for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine, Dec. 19, 2018, in Benton Harbor.
Henry J. Futrell Jr., 26, of Agard Avenue, Benton Harbor, 16 months to 40 years in prison, credit for 147 days served, $858 in fines and costs, and $80 restitution for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine, second offense, May 27 in Benton Harbor.
Rachel A. Duncan, 34, of Collinsville, Ill., 23 months to 10 years in prison, credit for 54 days served, $198 in costs and $62,795 in restitution for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; and 2 concurrent terms of 2-14 years and $68 in costs for two counts of uttering and publishing a false, forged, altered or counterfeit check Oct. 2 in St. Joseph Township.
Embezzlement/fraud
Michael S. Dennis, 48, of Ogden Street, Benton Harbor, 3 day in jail, credit for 3 days served, $485 in fines and costs and $1,187 in restitution for welfare fraud less than $500, failure to report employment, between Sept. 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Eric A. Montoya, 45, of Fieldtree, Benton Harbor, 180 days in jail, credit for 138 days served, $1,648 in fines and costs and 5 years probation for making a false statement to procure a financial transaction device July 8 in Lincoln Township.
Jon D. Chatman, 46, of Union Street, Benton Harbor, 60 days in jail, credit for 1 day served, $1,678 in fines and costs, $15,463 in restitution, 100 hours community service and 5 years probation for attempted embezzlement $1,000 to $20,000 between Dec. 20, 2018, and July 26, 2019, from Dairy Queen in St. Joseph while employed there as a manager.
Michelle K. Dunlap, 45, of Holly, Mich., 4 days in jail, credit for 4 days served, $1,258 in fines and costs, $21,667 in restitution and 5 years probation for embezzlement $1,000 to $20,000 Jan. 10 at the Franklin Woods Trailer Park in Niles Township while employed there.
Home invasion/larceny
Ronald W. Renfroe Jr., 35, of Ravine Avenue, Benton Harbor, 16 months to 15 years in prison, credit for 87 days served, for second-degree home invasion; a concurrent term of 14 months to 5 years for larceny of a firearm; and a concurrent term of 87 days in jail, credit for 87 days served, for attempted receiving and concealing a stolen firearm between March 8 and July 12 in Sodus Township.
Kyra N. Bailey, 19, of Cedar Lane, Sodus, 56 days in jail, credit for 56 days served, $198 in costs and $2,500 in restitution for larceny in a building, stealing a computer, knife and syringes Aug. 26 from a house in Sodus Township.
Terry L. Wiltfong, 40, of South Klumbis Road, Dowagiac, two concurrent terms of 90 days in jail, credit for 56 days served, $1,898 in fines and costs, 2 year probation and driver’s license suspended for 180 days for third-degree home invasion and use of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Oct. 2 in Lake Township.
Other
Lakeatsha L. Maxwell, 24, of Reeder Street, Benton Harbor 1 day in jail, credit for 1 day served, $1,138 in fines and costs and 18 months probation for attempted receiving and concealing stolen property $1,000 to $20,000, cell phones from the Boost Mobile Store May 29 in Benton Harbor.
Brett M. Jackson, 44, of Johnson Road, Coloma, 56 days in jail, credit for 56 days served, for attempted absconding on bond July 19 in St. Joseph.
Terry L. Miller, 42, of West Julius, Berrien Springs, 120 days in jail, credit for 47 days served, $198 in costs and $251 in restitution for illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device Sept. 26 in Berrien County.
Niles
Assault
Billy J. Murphy Jr., 55, of Hickory Street, Niles, 14 months to 20 years in prison, credit for 48 days served, and $198 in costs for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, an assault on a woman, Sept. 14, 2018, at Jays Lounge in Niles Township.
Fleeing/resisting police
Chamaine C. Davis, 25, address unknown, 23 months to 5 years in prison and $258 in costs for third-degree fleeing police; and a concurrent term of 1-2 years and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing police Sept. 24 in Niles Township.
Calvin C. Edwards, 20, of Chicago, 160 days in jail, credit for 42 days served, and $258 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing police Sept. 24 in Buchanan.
James W. Darby, 47, no permanent address, 45 days in jail for attempted assaulting/resisting and obstructing Mike Kushman, a paramedic, Aug. 23 in Niles.
Other
Robert J. Baldwin, 59, of South Cass Street, Berrien Springs, 90 days in jail, credit for 10 days served, $898 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for aggravated indecent exposure, standing naked in a window and staring at two children walking home from school March 29 in Berrien Springs.
Angela D. Clemons, 36, of Riverside Road, Benton Harbor, 1-5 years in prison, credit for 56 days served, $198 in costs and $100 in restitution for larceny of a firearm June 11 in Buchanan Township.