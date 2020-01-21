Sentences
Assault
Tracee J. Brumley, 40, of Richard Street, Watervliet, 30 days in jail, credit for 30 days served, for domestic violence, an assault on a woman, Aug. 30, 2019, in Lincoln Township.
Tayata A. Davis, 41, of Eighth Street, Benton Harbor, 16 months to 20 years in prison, credit for 72 days served, and $198 in costs for domestic violence third offense, an assault on a woman, May 26, 2019, in Benton Harbor. Davis was sentenced as a habitual offender.
Varien M. Bennett, 42, of Mineral Street, Benton Harbor, 114 months to 20 years in prison and $198 in costs for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, an assault on a woman, Oct. 18, 2009 in St. Joseph. Bennett was sentenced as a habitual offender.
Wayne L. Dill, 64, of West St. Joseph Street, Watervliet, 5-40 years in prison, credit for 60 days served, $258 in costs, lifetime GPS monitoring and sex offender treatment while incarcerated for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, an assault on a child age 13-16 between July 11, 2014, and Aug. 31, 2014, in Berrien Springs.
Nicholas T. Ewert, 37, of East Fourth Street, Buchanan, 120 days in jail, credit for 83 days served, $705 in fines and costs and 18 months probation for aggravated domestic violence, an assault on a woman, Sept. 29, 2019, in Buchanan.
Qualin C. Parnell, 24, of Thurgood, Benton Harbor, 4-10 years in prison, credit for 77 days served, and $198 in costs for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, an assault on a woman, Oct. 29, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Fleeing/resisting police
Murice N. McKenzie, 29, of Pipestone Street, Benton Harbor, two concurrent terms of 1-2 years in jail, credit for 29 days served, and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Harbor Public Safety Officers Zachary Weber and Trevor Wortman Sept. 24, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Alesia R. Wesley, 35, Walnut Street, Benton Harbor, two concurrent terms of 90 days in jail, credit for 48 days served, $1,898 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for malicious destruction of personal property $1,000 to $20,000, a Chevy Tahoe, and false report of a felony Sept. 5, 2019, in Benton Township.
Tynisha T-Sha Bridgeman, 22, of East Vineyard, Benton Harbor, 90 days in jail, credit for 60 days served, and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Harbor Public Safety Officer Reginald Gee Oct. 25, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Tyshon L. Newman, 17, of Colfax Avenue, Benton Harbor, 3 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $198 in costs, 90 days on tether and 18 months probation for third-degree fleeing police; and two concurrent terms of 3 days, $1,138 in costs, and $875 in restitution for receiving/concealing stolen property and possession of a financial transaction device Nov. 5, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Derrell L. Porter, 33, of Pleasant Street, Benton Harbor, 150 days in jail, credit for 98 days served, and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Michigan State Police Officer Aaron Adams Sept. 28, 2019, in Benton Township.
Michael R. Brown, 51, no permanent address, 1-4 years in prison, credit for 70 days served, and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Frantz June 29, 2017, in Niles.
Fraud/embezzlement
Jalin D. Gunn, 19, of Madison Street, Benton Harbor, 280 days in jail, credit for 44 days served, and $2,182 in restitution for first-degree retail fraud Aug. 28, 2019 at Lowe’s in Benton Township.
Stephanie M. Reith, 27, of Margaret Place, St. Joseph, 30 days in jail, $878 in fines and costs and 1 year probation for attempted embezzlement $1,000-$20,000 Sept. 9, 2019, from Relief Chiropractic in Royalton Township while employed there.
Ailsa Lauchan-Sesson Powell, 44, of Ogden Street, Benton Harbor, 300 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, and $1,594 in restitution for attempted welfare fraud more than $500 from July 1, 2018 to Jan. 31, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Lance G. Schickling, 37, of Villa Hills, Ky., 30 days in jail, credit for 9 days served, $1,938 in fines and costs, $24,408 in restitution and 18 months probation for attempted false pretenses $1,000-$20,000 between Jan. 1, 2018 and Jan. 1, 2019, at Lean Factory America in Buchanan.
Drugs/drunken driving
Antwan D. Callahan, 38, of Ogden Avenue, Benton Harbor, 34 days in jail, credit for 34 days served, $1,938 in fines and costs, 180 days on tether and 2 years probation for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, second offense, Sept. 9, 2019, in Hagar Township.
Lonnie D. Phipps, 44, of Jennings Avenue, Benton Harbor, 1 year in jail, credit for 1 day served, and $198 in costs for operating while intoxicated, third offense, Nov. 10, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Melissa S. Parm, 41, of South 13th Street, Niles, 90 days in jail, credit for 16 days served, $838 in fines and costs, 2 years probation and driver’s license suspended for 1 year, restricted after 60 days, for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Nov. 6, 2019, in Niles.
Weapons violations
Kayla R. Ward, 23, of Indianapolis, Ind., 10 days in jail, credit for 4 days served, and $715 in fines and costs for possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle Oct, 11, 2019, in Berrien Center.
Other
Khamisi A. Reid, 43, of Eastern Avenue, Benton Harbor, 100 days in jail, credit for 56 days served, $2,158 in fines and costs, 180 days on SCRAM tether and 30 months probation for interfering with the reporting of a crime June 22, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Antonio R. Edwards, 26, of Chicago, 92 days in jail, credit for 92 days served, for tampering with an electronic device, a jail tether; and a concurrent term of 180 days and $326 in costs for absconding on bond Aug. 19, 2019, in St. Joseph.
David D. Moss Jr., 32, of Highland Avenue, Benton Harbor, 50 days in jail, credit for 50 days served, $1,738 in fines and costs, 150 days on tether and 2 years probation for third-degree child abuse Dec. 11, 2018, in Benton Township.
Shina M. Smith, 33, of Donald Atkins Drive, Benton Harbor, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $1,188 in fines and costs, $2,253 in restitution, 60 days on tether and 18 months probation for uttering and publishing a false, forged, altered or counterfeit record, a check, Oct. 1, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Demarion Romaine-Marsho Futrell-Cook, 21, of Brunson Avenue, Benton Harbor, 60 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $2,558 in fines and costs, $17,896 in restitution, 120 days on tether and 5 years probation for illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device between Sept. 21, 2018, and May 5, 2019, in Benton Township.
David W. Martin, 45, of Plainfield, Ind., 16 days in jail, credit for 16 days served, $1,248 in fines and costs, $2,107 in restitution and 2 years probation for organized retail crime Nov. 30, 2015, at the Sprint store in Niles.