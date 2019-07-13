Sentences
St. Joseph
Assault
Sharrie L. Robinson, 36, of Pitkin Avenue, Benton Harbor, 52 days in jail, credit for 52 days served, $1,358 in fines and costs, 40 hours community service and 2 years probation for assault with a dangerous weapon, an assault on two people with a vehicle May 11 in Benton Township.
Ralph L. Boyer, 60, of Marion Street, Hartford, 180 days in jail, credit for 51 days served, and $198 in costs for assault with a dangerous weapon, an assault on a man by strangulation or suffocation, May 5 in Benton Township.
Fleeing/resisting police
Thomas R. Spangler, 53, of South Main Street, Watervliet, 150 days in jail, credit for 84 days served, and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Watervliet Township Police Officer Vincent Horton Jan. 9 in Watervliet.
Immanuel Williams Jr., 19, of Blossom Lane, Benton Harbor, 5 days in jail, credit for 5 days served, $1,138 in fines and costs, 90 days on tether, 50 hours community service and 18 months probation for fourth-degree fleeing police March 30 in Benton Township.
Lannie N. Turner, 47, of Holly Avenue, Benton Harbor, 180 days in jail, credit for 106 days served, and $125 in costs for attempted assaulting/resisting and obstructing police Jan. 20 in Benton Township.
Jerome Atkins, 55, of Searles Street, Benton Harbor, 90 days in jail, credit for 59 days served, $198 in costs and $250 in restitution for lying to a peace officer May 4 at Four Winds Casino in Niles Buffalo Township.
Damyon S. Carter, 45, of Regent Street, Niles, two concurrent terms of 51 days in jail, credit for 51 days served, $988 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for fourth-degree fleeing police May 5 in Sodus Township. Carter was sentenced as a habitual offender.
Ryan R. Brow, 27, of Arrowwood Curve, Benton Harbor, 1-4 years in prison, credit for 77 days served, and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Township Police Officer Jared Williams April 22 in Benton Township. Brow was sentenced as a habitual offender.
Ronald G. White, 28, of Brownsburg, Ind., two concurrent terms of 180 days in jail, credit for 74 days served, and $1,733 in fines and costs for third-degree fleeing police Dec. 22, 2018, in Lake Township. White was sentenced as a habitual offender.
Tampering with tether
Leon D. Murphy, 26, of Ogden Avenue, Benton Harbor, 40 days in jail and $198 in costs for tampering with an electronic device, a jail tether, April 25 in Benton Harbor.
Carina Tisdel, 50, no permanent address, 60 days in jail and $198 in costs for tampering with an electronic device, a jail tether, April 13 in Benton Harbor.
David C. Sims Jr., 51, of Waukonda, Benton Harbor, 60 days in jail and $198 in costs for tampering with an electronic device, a jail tether, April 22 in Benton Harbor.
Larceny/fraud
Leah B. Hartley, 25, of Waterford, 11 days in jail, credit for 11 days served, $988 in fines and costs, $5,200 in restitution and 18 months probation for attempted larceny between $1,000 and $20,000. Hartley stole a woman’s purse Aug. 5, 2017, at Barney’s Market in New Buffalo.
Marion Futrell, 42, of East Britain Avenue, Benton Harbor, 1 day in jail, credit for 1 day served, $1,698 in fines and costs, $4,034 in restitution, 40 hours community service and 18 months probation for attempted welfare fraud over $500 March 1, 2013, through Nov. 30, 2014, in Benton Harbor.
Drugs
Arthur E. Grice Jr., 41, of Cross Street, Benton Harbor, 45 days in jail, credit for 9 days served, $698 in fines and costs and driver’s license suspended for 180 days for maintaining a drug vehicle March 31 in Benton Township.
Sex offenses
David J. Lowe, 64, of Ferry Street, Niles, 120 days in jail, credit for 82 days served, and $198 in costs for failure to register as a sex offender, second offense, Feb. 1 in Berrien County.
Orlando A. Whitelow, 51, of Red Arrow Highway, Stevensville, 90 days in jail, credit for 10 days served, balance to be served on jail tether, for failure to register as a sex offender May 15 in Berrien County.
Michael A. Parker, 31, of Kalamazoo, 7 days in jail, credit for 7 days served, $2,358 in fines and costs, $2,015 in restitution, 120 days on tether and 5 years probation for attempted criminal sexual conduct, an assault on a man, Aug. 29, 2018, in Lake Township.
Laquavious J. Pennington, 24, of East Napier Avenue, Benton Harbor, 1-2 years in prison, credit for 73 days served, $2,861 in fines and costs, $225 in restitution for aggravated indecent exposure Feb. 26, 2018, in Benton Township.
Other
Tiffany D. Main, 26, of Paw Paw Lake Road, Coloma, 27 days in jail, credit for 27 days served, and $748 in fines and costs for unlawful use of a motor vehicle between April 30 and May 3 in Benton Harbor.
Todd M. Oatsvall, 52, of Wallace Avenue, St. Joseph, 46 days in jail, credit for 46 days served, $198 in costs and $21,288 in restitution for failure to pay child support from Jan. 1, 2018 to April 23, 2019, in Berrien County.
Niles
James M. Conrad, 31, of Ontario Road, Niles, 90 days in jail, credit for 59 days served, $838 in fines and costs, 90 days on tether and 2 years probation for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Niles Police Officer Dan Nelson causing injury May 4 in Niles.
Heather L. Davis, 37, of South Bend, 90 days in jail, credit for 42 days served, $658 in fines and costs and driver’s license suspended for 1 year for maintaining a drug vehicle Nov. 14, 2018, in Niles Township.