Sentences
St. Joseph
Weapons violation
Johnny D. Lee, 19, of Hunter Drive, Benton Harbor, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, and $198 in costs for attempted carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, April 25 in Benton Township.
Jacks R. Kramer, 22, of Michigan City, 90 days in jail, credit for 59 days served, $198 in costs and forfeiture of a shotgun and a handgun for possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle March 5, 2018, in St. Joseph Township.
Fraud
Ronald J. Clarke, 50, of Buss Avenue, Benton Harbor, 1 year in jail, credit for 33 days served, and $198 in costs for first-degree retail fraud April 18 at Lowe’s in Benton Township.
Tampering with tether
Scott T. Shepard, 52, of South 11th Street, Niles, 15 days in jail, credit for 15 days served, and $198 in costs for tampering with an electronic device, a jail tether, May 17 in Niles.
Niles
Christie L. Bates, 41, of Hills Haven Road, Buchanan, 7 days in jail, credit for 1 day served, $898 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for failure to comply with sex offender registration duties between August 2018 and March 2019 in Niles.