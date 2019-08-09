Sunday
4 p.m. – Equine versatility 4-H contest, equine complex
Monday
6:30-8:30 a.m. – Weigh-in and registration of garden/farm, farm-stock tractors
8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; all halter classes, driving, equine complex
8:30 a.m. – Judging of goats; showmanship, special needs, boer goats and market classes, show arena
9 a.m. – Garden/farm tractor-pulling contests, grandstand
9 a.m. – Judging of rabbits; showmanship, market, pens of two and doe and litter, rabbit tent
1 p.m. – Judging of llama/alpacas; showmanship, performance, special needs, show arena
3 p.m. – Judging of cats; all classes, dog/cat tent
4 p.m. – Judging of sheep; all classes (except costume), show arena
6 p.m. – 98.3 “The Coast” talent show 7- to 10-year-old competition, Building No. 34
6 p.m. – Elvis Reprise, mall stage
7 p.m. – NTPA Regional Truck and Tractor Pull in the Grandstand
Tuesday
*Kids Day: All children through high school students get in the gates for free
8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; fitting/showmanship and western riding, open ranchmanship, open ranch trail, equine complex
8:30 a.m. – Judging of beef; all classes, show arena
9 a.m. – Judging of rabbits; show rabbits, rabbit tent
9 a.m. – Judging of poultry; showmanship and market classes, poultry tent
10 a.m. – Judging of dogs; rally classes, dog tent
11 a.m. – Dance arts performers, mall stage
Noon - 6 p.m. – Law Day, around Building No. 34
1 p.m. – Home Ec. Food Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners
2 p.m. – Frozen T-Shirt Contest sponsored by The Herald-Palladium, mall area
3 p.m. – Judging of dogs; NTR exhibitors, dog tent
4:30 p.m. – Judging of goats; dairy, pet weather goat, cart, obstacle, costume followed by sheep costume
4:15 p.m. – READY Taekwondo demonstration, mall stage
5 p.m. – Joy Bringers Bell Choir, Building No. 34
5:30 p.m. – Mexican Heritage Dance Team, mall stage
6 p.m. – Horticulture Contest, Youth Memorial Building
6 p.m. – 98.3 “The Coast” Talent Show 11- to 14-year-old competition, Building No. 34
7 p.m. – Mark Ficks Band, mall stage
7 p.m. – Citadel Dancers, Building No. 34
Wednesday
8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; saddle seat, hunt seat, discipline rail, English/Western, hunter/jumper, crossrails, mini/pony in-hand jumping – open mini/pony, equine complex
8:30 a.m. – Judging of dairy; all classes, show arena
9 a.m. – Judging of dogs; junior handling, dog tent
9 a.m. – Judging of poultry; show classes, poultry tent
9 a.m. – Judging of rabbits; costume, rabbit tent
11 a.m. – Indiana Michigan Power Energy Workshop, Youth Memorial Building
12:30 p.m. – Judging of goats; other breeds classes, pygmy classes, show arena
1 p.m. – Judging of pocket pets; all classes, rabbit tent
1 p.m. – Home Ec. Clothing Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners
2 p.m. – Judging of dogs; agility, dog tent
2 p.m. – Indiana Michigan Power Energy Workshop, Youth Memorial Building
3 p.m. – Style show, Home Ec. Building
3:30 p.m. – Flower Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners
4 p.m. – Indiana Michigan Power Energy Workshop, Youth Memorial Building
5 p.m. – Gypsy Red, mall stage
5 p.m. – Judging of equine; flags and cloverleaf, equine complex
5:30 p.m. – Judging of swine; showmanship, show arena
6 p.m. – 98.3 “The Coast” Talent Show 15- to 18-year-old competition, Building No. 34
7 p.m. – Lake Effect Jazz Big Band, mall stage
7 p.m. – Eli Young Band with special guest Paul Erdman in the Grandstand
Thursday
7:30 a.m. – Swine Herdsman’s Quiz, show arena
8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; horsemanship and pleasure, equine complex
8:30 a.m. – Judging of swine; market classes, show arena
9 a.m. – Judging of dogs; obedience, dog tent
9:30 a.m. – Small animal auction rabbits followed by poultry, rabbit tent
11 a.m. - 6 p.m. – Michigan Blood Centers Blood Drive, Youth Memorial Building
1 p.m. – Horticulture Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners
2:30 p.m. – Craft Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners
3 p.m. – Judging of dogs; costume, dog tent
3 p.m. – Pedal Pull Contest, south end of commercial buildings
3:30 p.m. – Healthy Food and Snacks with Kris Pappenfuss, Home Ec. Building
4 p.m. – Judging of llamas/alpacas; costume, jackpot, leaping, limbo, paper chain, show arena
4:30 p.m. – The Toonas, mall stage
7 p.m. – Past Time Band, mall stage
7 p.m. – Square dance demonstrations, Building No. 34
7 p.m. – Truck Demolition Derby in the Grandstand
Friday
8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; in-hand trail, junior and senior trail, dressage, equine complex
9 a.m. – Large animal auction; sheep, quart of goat milk, goats, show arena
10 a.m. – Overall small animal showmanship sweepstakes, dog tent
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. – Senior Day/exhibits and demonstrations, Building No. 34
Noon – Large animal auction; grand champion dairy gallon of milk followed by beef, show arena
1:30 p.m. – Pinewood Derby Race, Youth Memorial Building
2 p.m. – Large animal auction; swine, show arena
3 p.m. – Lacey Peters Zumba, mall stage
4 p.m. – Needle art by Ann Leatz, Home Ec. Building No. 16
4:30-6 p.m. – Towne & Country Quilters and Berrien Springs Library Quilters, Home Ec. Building
5:30 p.m. – Amarillo Sky, mall stage
6 p.m. – Winners of 98.3 “The Coast” Talent Shows, Building No. 34
7 p.m. – Car Demolition Derby in the Grandstand
8 p.m. – Andrew Fisher Quartet, mall stage
Saturday
8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; gymkhana except flags and cloverleaf classes equine complex
9 a.m. – Judging of communications classes, Youth Memorial Building
9 a.m. – Judging of youth tractor operators contest, show arena
Noon – Baked fruit pie contest awards presentation, Building No. 34
Noon – Overall large animal showmanship sweepstakes, show arena
Noon – Bad Entertainment, mall stage
2 p.m. – Resurrection Blues Band, mall stage
2-4 p.m. – FIRST Lego Leagues and FIRST Tech Challenge Students Demonstration, Building No. 34
2:30 p.m. – Ag-Olympics, show arena
3-7 p.m. – FIRST Robotics Competition Teams, Youth Memorial Building
3:30 p.m. – Communications awards, Home Ec. Building
4 p.m. – Judging of equine; PEP exhibitors, riding and showmanship classes, equine complex
5 p.m. – E-man, mall stage
5:45 p.m. – Parade of Champions, ends in show arena
8 p.m. – Blue Shoes Jazz