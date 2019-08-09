Sunday

4 p.m. – Equine versatility 4-H contest, equine complex

Monday

6:30-8:30 a.m. – Weigh-in and registration of garden/farm, farm-stock tractors

8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; all halter classes, driving, equine complex

8:30 a.m. – Judging of goats; showmanship, special needs, boer goats and market classes, show arena

9 a.m. – Garden/farm tractor-pulling contests, grandstand

9 a.m. – Judging of rabbits; showmanship, market, pens of two and doe and litter, rabbit tent

1 p.m. – Judging of llama/alpacas; showmanship, performance, special needs, show arena

3 p.m. – Judging of cats; all classes, dog/cat tent

4 p.m. – Judging of sheep; all classes (except costume), show arena

6 p.m. – 98.3 “The Coast” talent show 7- to 10-year-old competition, Building No. 34

6 p.m. – Elvis Reprise, mall stage

7 p.m. – NTPA Regional Truck and Tractor Pull in the Grandstand

Tuesday

*Kids Day: All children through high school students get in the gates for free

8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; fitting/showmanship and western riding, open ranchmanship, open ranch trail, equine complex

8:30 a.m. – Judging of beef; all classes, show arena

9 a.m. – Judging of rabbits; show rabbits, rabbit tent

9 a.m. – Judging of poultry; showmanship and market classes, poultry tent

10 a.m. – Judging of dogs; rally classes, dog tent

11 a.m. – Dance arts performers, mall stage

Noon - 6 p.m. – Law Day, around Building No. 34

1 p.m. – Home Ec. Food Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners

2 p.m. – Frozen T-Shirt Contest sponsored by The Herald-Palladium, mall area

3 p.m. – Judging of dogs; NTR exhibitors, dog tent

4:30 p.m. – Judging of goats; dairy, pet weather goat, cart, obstacle, costume followed by sheep costume

4:15 p.m. – READY Taekwondo demonstration, mall stage

5 p.m. – Joy Bringers Bell Choir, Building No. 34

5:30 p.m. – Mexican Heritage Dance Team, mall stage

6 p.m. – Horticulture Contest, Youth Memorial Building

6 p.m. – 98.3 “The Coast” Talent Show 11- to 14-year-old competition, Building No. 34

7 p.m. – Mark Ficks Band, mall stage

7 p.m. – Citadel Dancers, Building No. 34

Wednesday

8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; saddle seat, hunt seat, discipline rail, English/Western, hunter/jumper, crossrails, mini/pony in-hand jumping – open mini/pony, equine complex

8:30 a.m. – Judging of dairy; all classes, show arena

9 a.m. – Judging of dogs; junior handling, dog tent

9 a.m. – Judging of poultry; show classes, poultry tent

9 a.m. – Judging of rabbits; costume, rabbit tent

11 a.m. – Indiana Michigan Power Energy Workshop, Youth Memorial Building

12:30 p.m. – Judging of goats; other breeds classes, pygmy classes, show arena

1 p.m. – Judging of pocket pets; all classes, rabbit tent

1 p.m. – Home Ec. Clothing Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners

2 p.m. – Judging of dogs; agility, dog tent

2 p.m. – Indiana Michigan Power Energy Workshop, Youth Memorial Building

3 p.m. – Style show, Home Ec. Building

3:30 p.m. – Flower Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners

4 p.m. – Indiana Michigan Power Energy Workshop, Youth Memorial Building

5 p.m. – Gypsy Red, mall stage

5 p.m. – Judging of equine; flags and cloverleaf, equine complex

5:30 p.m. – Judging of swine; showmanship, show arena

6 p.m. – 98.3 “The Coast” Talent Show 15- to 18-year-old competition, Building No. 34

7 p.m. – Lake Effect Jazz Big Band, mall stage

7 p.m. – Eli Young Band with special guest Paul Erdman in the Grandstand

Thursday

7:30 a.m. – Swine Herdsman’s Quiz, show arena

8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; horsemanship and pleasure, equine complex

8:30 a.m. – Judging of swine; market classes, show arena

9 a.m. – Judging of dogs; obedience, dog tent

9:30 a.m. – Small animal auction rabbits followed by poultry, rabbit tent

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. – Michigan Blood Centers Blood Drive, Youth Memorial Building

1 p.m. – Horticulture Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners

2:30 p.m. – Craft Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners

3 p.m. – Judging of dogs; costume, dog tent

3 p.m. – Pedal Pull Contest, south end of commercial buildings

3:30 p.m. – Healthy Food and Snacks with Kris Pappenfuss, Home Ec. Building

4 p.m. – Judging of llamas/alpacas; costume, jackpot, leaping, limbo, paper chain, show arena

4:30 p.m. – The Toonas, mall stage

7 p.m. – Past Time Band, mall stage

7 p.m. – Square dance demonstrations, Building No. 34

7 p.m. – Truck Demolition Derby in the Grandstand

Friday

8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; in-hand trail, junior and senior trail, dressage, equine complex

9 a.m. – Large animal auction; sheep, quart of goat milk, goats, show arena

10 a.m. – Overall small animal showmanship sweepstakes, dog tent

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. – Senior Day/exhibits and demonstrations, Building No. 34

Noon – Large animal auction; grand champion dairy gallon of milk followed by beef, show arena

1:30 p.m. – Pinewood Derby Race, Youth Memorial Building

2 p.m. – Large animal auction; swine, show arena

3 p.m. – Lacey Peters Zumba, mall stage

4 p.m. – Needle art by Ann Leatz, Home Ec. Building No. 16

4:30-6 p.m. – Towne & Country Quilters and Berrien Springs Library Quilters, Home Ec. Building

5:30 p.m. – Amarillo Sky, mall stage

6 p.m. – Winners of 98.3 “The Coast” Talent Shows, Building No. 34

7 p.m. – Car Demolition Derby in the Grandstand

8 p.m. – Andrew Fisher Quartet, mall stage

Saturday

8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; gymkhana except flags and cloverleaf classes equine complex

9 a.m. – Judging of communications classes, Youth Memorial Building

9 a.m. – Judging of youth tractor operators contest, show arena

Noon – Baked fruit pie contest awards presentation, Building No. 34

Noon – Overall large animal showmanship sweepstakes, show arena

Noon – Bad Entertainment, mall stage

2 p.m. – Resurrection Blues Band, mall stage

2-4 p.m. – FIRST Lego Leagues and FIRST Tech Challenge Students Demonstration, Building No. 34

2:30 p.m. – Ag-Olympics, show arena

3-7 p.m. – FIRST Robotics Competition Teams, Youth Memorial Building

3:30 p.m. – Communications awards, Home Ec. Building

4 p.m. – Judging of equine; PEP exhibitors, riding and showmanship classes, equine complex

5 p.m. – E-man, mall stage

5:45 p.m. – Parade of Champions, ends in show arena

8 p.m. – Blue Shoes Jazz