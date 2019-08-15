Berrien County Youth Fair schedule

Here’s a look at what is taking place at the Berrien County Youth Fair over the next two days.
Today
7:30 a.m. – Swine Herdsman’s Quiz, show arena
8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; horsemanship and pleasure, equine complex
8:30 a.m. – Judging of swine; market classes, show arena
9 a.m. – Judging of dogs; obedience, dog tent
9:30 a.m. – Small animal auction rabbits followed by poultry, rabbit tent
11 a.m. - 6 p.m. – Michigan Blood Centers Blood Drive, Youth Memorial Building
1 p.m. – Horticulture Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners
2:30 p.m. – Craft Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners
3 p.m. – Judging of dogs; costume, dog tent
3 p.m. – Pedal Pull Contest, south end of commercial buildings
3:30 p.m. – Healthy Food and Snacks with Kris Pappenfuss, Home Ec. Building
4 p.m. – Judging of llamas/alpacas; costume, jackpot, leaping, limbo, paper chain, show arena
4:30 p.m. – The Toonas, mall stage
7 p.m. – Past Time Band, mall stage
7 p.m. – Square dance demonstrations, Building No. 34
7 p.m. – Truck Demolition Derby in the Grandstand
Friday
8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; in-hand trail, junior and senior trail, dressage, equine complex
9 a.m. – Large animal auction; sheep, quart of goat milk, goats, show arena
10 a.m. – Overall small animal showmanship sweepstakes, dog tent
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. – Senior Day/exhibits and demonstrations, Building No. 34
Noon – Large animal auction; grand champion dairy gallon of milk followed by beef, show arena
1:30 p.m. – Pinewood Derby Race, Youth Memorial Building
2 p.m. – Large animal auction; swine, show arena
3 p.m. – Lacey Peters Zumba, mall stage
4 p.m. – Needle art by Ann Leatz, Home Ec. Building No. 16
4:30-6 p.m. – Towne & Country Quilters and Berrien Springs Library Quilters, Home Ec. Building
5:30 p.m. – Amarillo Sky, mall stage
6 p.m. – Winners of 98.3 “The Coast” Talent Shows, Building No. 34
7 p.m. – Car Demolition Derby in the Grandstand
8 p.m. – Andrew Fisher Quartet, mall stage