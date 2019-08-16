Berrien County Youth Fair schedule

Here’s a look at what is taking place at the Berrien County Youth Fair over the last two days.
Today
8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; in-hand trail, junior and senior trail, dressage, equine complex
9 a.m. – Large animal auction; sheep, quart of goat milk, goats, show arena
10 a.m. – Overall small animal showmanship sweepstakes, dog tent
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. – Senior Day/exhibits and demonstrations, Building No. 34
Noon – Large animal auction; grand champion dairy gallon of milk followed by beef, show arena
1:30 p.m. – Pinewood Derby Race, Youth Memorial Building
2 p.m. – Large animal auction; swine, show arena
3 p.m. – Lacey Peters Zumba, mall stage
4 p.m. – Needle art by Ann Leatz, Home Ec. Building No. 16
4:30-6 p.m. – Towne & Country Quilters and Berrien Springs Library Quilters, Home Ec. Building
5:30 p.m. – Amarillo Sky, mall stage
6 p.m. – Winners of 98.3 “The Coast” Talent Shows, Building No. 34
7 p.m. – Car Demolition Derby in the Grandstand
8 p.m. – Andrew Fisher Quartet, mall stage
Saturday
8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; gymkhana except flags and cloverleaf classes equine complex
9 a.m. – Judging of communications classes, Youth Memorial Building
9 a.m. – Judging of youth tractor operators contest, show arena
Noon – Baked fruit pie contest awards presentation, Building No. 34
Noon – Overall large animal showmanship sweepstakes, show arena
Noon – Bad Entertainment, mall stage
2 p.m. – Resurrection Blues Band, mall stage
2-4 p.m. – FIRST Lego Leagues and FIRST Tech Challenge Students Demonstration, Building No. 34
2:30 p.m. – Ag-Olympics, show arena
3-7 p.m. – FIRST Robotics Competition Teams, Youth Memorial Building
3:30 p.m. – Communications awards, Home Ec. Building
4 p.m. – Judging of equine; PEP exhibitors, riding and showmanship classes, equine complex
5 p.m. – E-man, mall stage
5:45 p.m. – Parade of Champions, ends in show arena
8 p.m. – Blue Shoes Jazz