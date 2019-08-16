Berrien County Youth Fair schedule

Rylee Spies, 6, of Benton Harbor, prepares to show her pinto pony Tootsie on Wednesday during the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

Here’s a look at what is taking place at the Berrien County Youth Fair over the last two days.

Today

8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; in-hand trail, junior and senior trail, dressage, equine complex

9 a.m. – Large animal auction; sheep, quart of goat milk, goats, show arena

10 a.m. – Overall small animal showmanship sweepstakes, dog tent

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. – Senior Day/exhibits and demonstrations, Building No. 34

Noon – Large animal auction; grand champion dairy gallon of milk followed by beef, show arena

1:30 p.m. – Pinewood Derby Race, Youth Memorial Building

2 p.m. – Large animal auction; swine, show arena

3 p.m. – Lacey Peters Zumba, mall stage

4 p.m. – Needle art by Ann Leatz, Home Ec. Building No. 16

4:30-6 p.m. – Towne & Country Quilters and Berrien Springs Library Quilters, Home Ec. Building

5:30 p.m. – Amarillo Sky, mall stage

6 p.m. – Winners of 98.3 “The Coast” Talent Shows, Building No. 34

7 p.m. – Car Demolition Derby in the Grandstand

8 p.m. – Andrew Fisher Quartet, mall stage

Saturday

8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; gymkhana except flags and cloverleaf classes equine complex

9 a.m. – Judging of communications classes, Youth Memorial Building

9 a.m. – Judging of youth tractor operators contest, show arena

Noon – Baked fruit pie contest awards presentation, Building No. 34

Noon – Overall large animal showmanship sweepstakes, show arena

Noon – Bad Entertainment, mall stage

2 p.m. – Resurrection Blues Band, mall stage

2-4 p.m. – FIRST Lego Leagues and FIRST Tech Challenge Students Demonstration, Building No. 34

2:30 p.m. – Ag-Olympics, show arena

3-7 p.m. – FIRST Robotics Competition Teams, Youth Memorial Building

3:30 p.m. – Communications awards, Home Ec. Building

4 p.m. – Judging of equine; PEP exhibitors, riding and showmanship classes, equine complex

5 p.m. – E-man, mall stage

5:45 p.m. – Parade of Champions, ends in show arena

8 p.m. – Blue Shoes Jazz