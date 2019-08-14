Here’s a look at what is taking place at the Berrien County Youth Fair over the next two days.
Today
8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; saddle seat, hunt seat, discipline rail, English/Western, hunter/jumper, crossrails, mini/pony in-hand jumping – open mini/pony, equine complex
8:30 a.m. – Judging of dairy; all classes, show arena
9 a.m. – Judging of dogs; junior handling, dog tent
9 a.m. – Judging of poultry; show classes, poultry tent
9 a.m. – Judging of rabbits; costume, rabbit tent
11 a.m. – Indiana Michigan Power Energy Workshop, Youth Memorial Building
12:30 p.m. – Judging of goats; other breeds classes, pygmy classes, show arena
1 p.m. – Judging of pocket pets; all classes, rabbit tent
1 p.m. – Home Ec. Clothing Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners
2 p.m. – Judging of dogs; agility, dog tent
2 p.m. – Indiana Michigan Power Energy Workshop, Youth Memorial Building
3 p.m. – Style show, Home Ec. Building
3:30 p.m. – Flower Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners
4 p.m. – Indiana Michigan Power Energy Workshop, Youth Memorial Building
5 p.m. – Gypsy Red, mall stage
5 p.m. – Judging of equine; flags and cloverleaf, equine complex
5:30 p.m. – Judging of swine; showmanship, show arena
6 p.m. – 98.3 “The Coast” Talent Show 15- to 18-year-old competition, Building No. 34
7 p.m. – Lake Effect Jazz Big Band, mall stage
7 p.m. – Eli Young Band with special guest Paul Erdman in the Grandstand
Thursday
7:30 a.m. – Swine Herdsman’s Quiz, show arena
8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; horsemanship and pleasure, equine complex
8:30 a.m. – Judging of swine; market classes, show arena
9 a.m. – Judging of dogs; obedience, dog tent
9:30 a.m. – Small animal auction rabbits followed by poultry, rabbit tent
11 a.m. - 6 p.m. – Michigan Blood Centers Blood Drive, Youth Memorial Building
1 p.m. – Horticulture Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners
2:30 p.m. – Craft Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners
3 p.m. – Judging of dogs; costume, dog tent
3 p.m. – Pedal Pull Contest, south end of commercial buildings
3:30 p.m. – Healthy Food and Snacks with Kris Pappenfuss, Home Ec. Building
4 p.m. – Judging of llamas/alpacas; costume, jackpot, leaping, limbo, paper chain, show arena
4:30 p.m. – The Toonas, mall stage
7 p.m. – Past Time Band, mall stage
7 p.m. – Square dance demonstrations, Building No. 34
7 p.m. – Truck Demolition Derby in the Grandstand