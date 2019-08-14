Berrien County Youth Fair

From left, April Lugo, Asia Lugo, 8, and Duane McLaughlin, 8, of Berrien Springs, take a spin on the Sizzler on Tuesday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs

 Don Campbell / HP staff

Here’s a look at what is taking place at the Berrien County Youth Fair over the next two days.

Today

8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; saddle seat, hunt seat, discipline rail, English/Western, hunter/jumper, crossrails, mini/pony in-hand jumping – open mini/pony, equine complex

8:30 a.m. – Judging of dairy; all classes, show arena 

9 a.m. – Judging of dogs; junior handling, dog tent

9 a.m. – Judging of poultry; show classes, poultry tent

9 a.m. – Judging of rabbits; costume, rabbit tent

11 a.m. – Indiana Michigan Power Energy Workshop, Youth Memorial Building

12:30 p.m. – Judging of goats; other breeds classes, pygmy classes, show arena

1 p.m. – Judging of pocket pets; all classes, rabbit tent

1 p.m. – Home Ec. Clothing Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners

2 p.m. – Judging of dogs; agility, dog tent

2 p.m. – Indiana Michigan Power Energy Workshop, Youth Memorial Building

3 p.m. – Style show, Home Ec. Building

3:30 p.m. – Flower Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners

4 p.m. – Indiana Michigan Power Energy Workshop, Youth Memorial Building

5 p.m. – Gypsy Red, mall stage

5 p.m. – Judging of equine; flags and cloverleaf, equine complex

5:30 p.m. – Judging of swine; showmanship, show arena

6 p.m. – 98.3 “The Coast” Talent Show 15- to 18-year-old competition, Building No. 34

7 p.m. – Lake Effect Jazz Big Band, mall stage

7 p.m. – Eli Young Band with special guest Paul Erdman in the Grandstand

Thursday

7:30 a.m. – Swine Herdsman’s Quiz, show arena

8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; horsemanship and pleasure, equine complex

8:30 a.m. – Judging of swine; market classes, show arena

9 a.m. – Judging of dogs; obedience, dog tent

9:30 a.m. – Small animal auction rabbits followed by poultry, rabbit tent

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. – Michigan Blood Centers Blood Drive, Youth Memorial Building

1 p.m. – Horticulture Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners

2:30 p.m. – Craft Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners

3 p.m. – Judging of dogs; costume, dog tent

3 p.m. – Pedal Pull Contest, south end of commercial buildings

3:30 p.m. – Healthy Food and Snacks with Kris Pappenfuss, Home Ec. Building

4 p.m. – Judging of llamas/alpacas; costume, jackpot, leaping, limbo, paper chain, show arena

4:30 p.m. – The Toonas, mall stage

7 p.m. – Past Time Band, mall stage

7 p.m. – Square dance demonstrations, Building No. 34

7 p.m. – Truck Demolition Derby in the Grandstand