Here’s a look at what is taking place at the Berrien County Youth Fair this week.
Monday
6:30-8:30 a.m. – Weigh-in and registration of garden/farm, farm-stock tractors
8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; all halter classes, driving, equine complex
8:30 a.m. – Judging of goats; showmanship, special needs, boer goats and market classes, show arena
9 a.m. – Garden/farm tractor-pulling contests, grandstand
9 a.m. – Judging of rabbits; showmanship, market, pens of two and doe and litter, rabbit tent
1 p.m. – Judging of llama/alpacas; showmanship, performance, special needs, show arena
3 p.m. – Judging of cats; all classes, dog/cat tent
4 p.m. – Judging of sheep; all classes (except costume), show arena
6 p.m. – 98.3 “The Coast” talent show 7- to 10-year-old competition, Building No. 34
6 p.m. – Elvis Reprise, mall stage
7 p.m. – NTPA Regional Truck and Tractor Pull in the Grandstand