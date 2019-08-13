Berrien County Youth Fair schedule
Here’s a look at what is taking place at the Berrien County Youth Fair over the next two days.
Today
*Kids Day: All children through high school students get in the gates for free
8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; fitting/showmanship and western riding, open ranchmanship, open ranch trail, equine complex
8:30 a.m. – Judging of beef; all classes, show arena
9 a.m. – Judging of rabbits; show rabbits, rabbit tent
9 a.m. – Judging of poultry; showmanship and market classes, poultry tent
10 a.m. – Judging of dogs; rally classes, dog tent
11 a.m. – Dance arts performers, mall stage
Noon - 6 p.m. – Law Day, around Building No. 34
1 p.m. – Home Ec. Food Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners
2 p.m. – Frozen T-Shirt Contest sponsored by The Herald-Palladium, mall area
3 p.m. – Judging of dogs; NTR exhibitors, dog tent
4:30 p.m. – Judging of goats; dairy, pet weather goat, cart, obstacle, costume followed by sheep costume
4:15 p.m. – READY Taekwondo demonstration, mall stage
5 p.m. – Joy Bringers Bell Choir, Building No. 34
5:30 p.m. – Mexican Heritage Dance Team, mall stage
6 p.m. – Horticulture Contest, Youth Memorial Building
6 p.m. – 98.3 “The Coast” Talent Show 11- to 14-year-old competition, Building No. 34
7 p.m. – Mark Ficks Band, mall stage
7 p.m. – Citadel Dancers, Building No. 34
Wednesday
8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; saddle seat, hunt seat, discipline rail, English/Western, hunter/jumper, crossrails, mini/pony in-hand jumping – open mini/pony, equine complex
8:30 a.m. – Judging of dairy; all classes, show arena
9 a.m. – Judging of dogs; junior handling, dog tent
9 a.m. – Judging of poultry; show classes, poultry tent
9 a.m. – Judging of rabbits; costume, rabbit tent
11 a.m. – Indiana Michigan Power Energy Workshop, Youth Memorial Building
12:30 p.m. – Judging of goats; other breeds classes, pygmy classes, show arena
1 p.m. – Judging of pocket pets; all classes, rabbit tent
1 p.m. – Home Ec. Clothing Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners
2 p.m. – Judging of dogs; agility, dog tent
2 p.m. – Indiana Michigan Power Energy Workshop, Youth Memorial Building
3 p.m. – Style show, Home Ec. Building
3:30 p.m. – Flower Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners
4 p.m. – Indiana Michigan Power Energy Workshop, Youth Memorial Building
5 p.m. – Gypsy Red, mall stage
5 p.m. – Judging of equine; flags and cloverleaf, equine complex
5:30 p.m. – Judging of swine; showmanship, show arena
6 p.m. – 98.3 “The Coast” Talent Show 15- to 18-year-old competition, Building No. 34
7 p.m. – Lake Effect Jazz Big Band, mall stage
7 p.m. – Eli Young Band with special guest Paul Erdman in the Grandstand