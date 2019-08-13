Berrien County Youth Fair schedule

Here’s a look at what is taking place at the Berrien County Youth Fair over the next two days.

Today

*Kids Day: All children through high school students get in the gates for free

8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; fitting/showmanship and western riding, open ranchmanship, open ranch trail, equine complex

8:30 a.m. – Judging of beef; all classes, show arena

9 a.m. – Judging of rabbits; show rabbits, rabbit tent

9 a.m. – Judging of poultry; showmanship and market classes, poultry tent

10 a.m. – Judging of dogs; rally classes, dog tent

11 a.m. – Dance arts performers, mall stage

Noon - 6 p.m. – Law Day, around Building No. 34

1 p.m. – Home Ec. Food Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners

2 p.m. – Frozen T-Shirt Contest sponsored by The Herald-Palladium, mall area

3 p.m. – Judging of dogs; NTR exhibitors, dog tent

4:30 p.m. – Judging of goats; dairy, pet weather goat, cart, obstacle, costume followed by sheep costume

4:15 p.m. – READY Taekwondo demonstration, mall stage

5 p.m. – Joy Bringers Bell Choir, Building No. 34

5:30 p.m. – Mexican Heritage Dance Team, mall stage

6 p.m. – Horticulture Contest, Youth Memorial Building

6 p.m. – 98.3 “The Coast” Talent Show 11- to 14-year-old competition, Building No. 34

7 p.m. – Mark Ficks Band, mall stage

7 p.m. – Citadel Dancers, Building No. 34

Wednesday

8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; saddle seat, hunt seat, discipline rail, English/Western, hunter/jumper, crossrails, mini/pony in-hand jumping – open mini/pony, equine complex

8:30 a.m. – Judging of dairy; all classes, show arena

9 a.m. – Judging of dogs; junior handling, dog tent

9 a.m. – Judging of poultry; show classes, poultry tent

9 a.m. – Judging of rabbits; costume, rabbit tent

11 a.m. – Indiana Michigan Power Energy Workshop, Youth Memorial Building

12:30 p.m. – Judging of goats; other breeds classes, pygmy classes, show arena

1 p.m. – Judging of pocket pets; all classes, rabbit tent

1 p.m. – Home Ec. Clothing Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners

2 p.m. – Judging of dogs; agility, dog tent

2 p.m. – Indiana Michigan Power Energy Workshop, Youth Memorial Building

3 p.m. – Style show, Home Ec. Building

3:30 p.m. – Flower Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners

4 p.m. – Indiana Michigan Power Energy Workshop, Youth Memorial Building

5 p.m. – Gypsy Red, mall stage

5 p.m. – Judging of equine; flags and cloverleaf, equine complex

5:30 p.m. – Judging of swine; showmanship, show arena

6 p.m. – 98.3 “The Coast” Talent Show 15- to 18-year-old competition, Building No. 34

7 p.m. – Lake Effect Jazz Big Band, mall stage

7 p.m. – Eli Young Band with special guest Paul Erdman in the Grandstand