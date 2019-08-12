Here’s a look at what is taking place at the Berrien County Youth Fair over the next two days.

Today

6:30-8:30 a.m. – Weigh-in and registration of garden/farm, farm-stock tractors

8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; all halter classes, driving, equine complex

8:30 a.m. – Judging of goats; showmanship, special needs, boer goats and market classes, show arena

9 a.m. – Garden/farm tractor-pulling contests, grandstand

9 a.m. – Judging of rabbits; showmanship, market, pens of two and doe and litter, rabbit tent

1 p.m. – Judging of llama/alpacas; showmanship, performance, special needs, show arena

3 p.m. – Judging of cats; all classes, dog/cat tent

4 p.m. – Judging of sheep; all classes (except costume), show arena

6 p.m. – 98.3 “The Coast” talent show 7- to 10-year-old competition, Building No. 34

6 p.m. – Elvis Reprise, mall stage

7 p.m. – NTPA Regional Truck and Tractor Pull in the Grandstand

Tuesday

*Kids Day: All children through high school students get in the gates for free

8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; fitting/showmanship and western riding, open ranchmanship, open ranch trail, equine complex

8:30 a.m. – Judging of beef; all classes, show arena

9 a.m. – Judging of rabbits; show rabbits, rabbit tent

9 a.m. – Judging of poultry; showmanship and market classes, poultry tent

10 a.m. – Judging of dogs; rally classes, dog tent

11 a.m. – Dance arts performers, mall stage

Noon - 6 p.m. – Law Day, around Building No. 34

1 p.m. – Home Ec. Food Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners

2 p.m. – Frozen T-Shirt Contest sponsored by The Herald-Palladium, mall area

3 p.m. – Judging of dogs; NTR exhibitors, dog tent

4:30 p.m. – Judging of goats; dairy, pet weather goat, cart, obstacle, costume followed by sheep costume

4:15 p.m. – READY Taekwondo demonstration, mall stage

5 p.m. – Joy Bringers Bell Choir, Building No. 34

5:30 p.m. – Mexican Heritage Dance Team, mall stage

6 p.m. – Horticulture Contest, Youth Memorial Building

6 p.m. – 98.3 “The Coast” Talent Show 11- to 14-year-old competition, Building No. 34

7 p.m. – Mark Ficks Band, mall stage

7 p.m. – Citadel Dancers, Building No. 34