Here’s a look at what is taking place at the Berrien County Youth Fair over the next two days.
Today
6:30-8:30 a.m. – Weigh-in and registration of garden/farm, farm-stock tractors
8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; all halter classes, driving, equine complex
8:30 a.m. – Judging of goats; showmanship, special needs, boer goats and market classes, show arena
9 a.m. – Garden/farm tractor-pulling contests, grandstand
9 a.m. – Judging of rabbits; showmanship, market, pens of two and doe and litter, rabbit tent
1 p.m. – Judging of llama/alpacas; showmanship, performance, special needs, show arena
3 p.m. – Judging of cats; all classes, dog/cat tent
4 p.m. – Judging of sheep; all classes (except costume), show arena
6 p.m. – 98.3 “The Coast” talent show 7- to 10-year-old competition, Building No. 34
6 p.m. – Elvis Reprise, mall stage
7 p.m. – NTPA Regional Truck and Tractor Pull in the Grandstand
Tuesday
*Kids Day: All children through high school students get in the gates for free
8:30 a.m. – Judging of equine; fitting/showmanship and western riding, open ranchmanship, open ranch trail, equine complex
8:30 a.m. – Judging of beef; all classes, show arena
9 a.m. – Judging of rabbits; show rabbits, rabbit tent
9 a.m. – Judging of poultry; showmanship and market classes, poultry tent
10 a.m. – Judging of dogs; rally classes, dog tent
11 a.m. – Dance arts performers, mall stage
Noon - 6 p.m. – Law Day, around Building No. 34
1 p.m. – Home Ec. Food Awards, mall stage, all champion and reserve champion winners
2 p.m. – Frozen T-Shirt Contest sponsored by The Herald-Palladium, mall area
3 p.m. – Judging of dogs; NTR exhibitors, dog tent
4:30 p.m. – Judging of goats; dairy, pet weather goat, cart, obstacle, costume followed by sheep costume
4:15 p.m. – READY Taekwondo demonstration, mall stage
5 p.m. – Joy Bringers Bell Choir, Building No. 34
5:30 p.m. – Mexican Heritage Dance Team, mall stage
6 p.m. – Horticulture Contest, Youth Memorial Building
6 p.m. – 98.3 “The Coast” Talent Show 11- to 14-year-old competition, Building No. 34
7 p.m. – Mark Ficks Band, mall stage
7 p.m. – Citadel Dancers, Building No. 34