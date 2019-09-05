BENTON TOWNSHIP — At the Berrien County Health Department, "there is never a dull moment," according to the annual report for 2018, presented to the Board of Health on Wednesday.
That meant dealing with everything from a flood of illnesses to a real flood that created health hazards for residents, the report pointed out.
The rising water came in the early spring of 2018, damaging homes, businesses, wells and septic systems.
"Going door to door, sometimes wading in knee-high water, the BCHD Environmental Health team evaluated affected properties and delivered information about flooded well and septic systems to residents who needed it," the report stated. Along with well and septic testing, staff members offered guidance on food safety, and how to prevent the growth of mold.
All in a day's work for the department's sanitarians, who conducted 1,061 restaurant inspections throughout the year, and issued 243 temporary food permits.
They weren't the only ones kept busy. Other employees held 13,500 children's vision screenings, with 108 referrals to physicians, and 7,800 hearing screenings, with 56 referrals. There were 2,620 childhood vaccines administered, and 3,557 adult vaccines. The office saw 13,402 appointments for clients of the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program, and signed up 1,453 new clients.
The health department served 1,127 families with breastfeeding peers, and had 133 participants in the Breastfeeding on the Bluff event.
There were 1,358 pounds of medication collected and disposed of at take-back events. These events help remove unneeded drugs from medicine cabinets, where they can be stolen and abused, and prevents their disposal that could end up in the water supply.
To further combat addiction, the health department was part of a conference on drug abuse at Lake Michigan College that attracted around 200 participants. Those attending discussed a range of topics, from ending the stigma attached to abuse, to how to administer Narcan to reverse the potentially fatal effects of an overdose.
The department worked to counter an outbreak of cases of hepatitis A, a highly contagious liver disease that can be spread through contaminated food or water, during sex or close contact with an infected person. The health department provided more than 1,600 hepatitis A vaccines, visiting inmates at the Berrien County jail, at substance abuse treatment centers and its own clinics.
Staff members worked to reverse high rates of sexually transmitted diseases by introducing a "fast track" system for clients returning for re-checks. This allows clients to get tested without an appointment and go to the front of the line. This, along with a walk-in option on Wednesdays and late-night clinic hours, has increased the number of people coming back for re-tests.
The department also has seen success with its "Wear One" condom distribution program, and has given away 22,000 condoms at its clinic and community events. The birth control devices are accompanied by information on consent and sexual health, and the sexual health clinic has seen an increase in the number of male clients. For 2018, the clinic saw 2,316 visits and investigated 1,423 cases of sexually transmitted diseases.
The "Wear One" project has been such a success that the department is applying for a $10,000 grant from the Berrien Community Foundation to continue the effort.
