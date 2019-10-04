ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County jail renovation project is behind schedule and over the original cost estimate, county board members learned Thursday.
The project, which started in 2017, should be completed by spring 2020, Administrator Bill Wolf reported at the board's last evening meeting of the year. The timeline had estimated that the project to renovate the intake area, holding cells and other spaces, would have wrapped up this fall.
Delays have been encountered due to unexpected conditions at the building that opened in 1949, Wolf said.
The estimate for a stripped-down project was around $8 million. With additional items, the projections were between $8.4 million and $9.1 million. The county opted to include some of those add-ons, such as replacing a 40-year-old elevator, and additional security cameras.
The cost estimate now is between $9.5 million and $9.6 million, Wolf said. This includes some cost overruns due to unforeseen circumstances. That puts the project at between 12.3 and 13.7 percent over estimates.
Wolf said that if commissioners were going to experience sticker shock, he wanted to hear about it now.
Commissioner Bill Chickering did seem taken aback with the new budget projections, compared to the $8 million figure they started with.
Chickering also pointed out that commissioners had been told that the work could be finished in 24 months.
Wolf said that the initial budget figures did not include the typical 5 to 10 percent contingency fees included in most construction projects. And officials decided to include $300,000 in additional items, reasoning that it would less expensive than doing the work down the road.
One of the current delays is due to negotiations for new security cameras, Wolf said. The price tag is at $311,000, but Wolf thinks they might be able to knock $50,000 off that cost. A decision could come as soon as today, allowing work on that area to continue, he said.
Sheriff Paul Bailey said that some of the delays have come because of floors and wiring in the 70-year-old building. They are taking on a project that will extend the life of the jail for 30 years, he said to commissioners, and they don't want to cut corners.
The project was proposed to improve the safety, security and efficiency of the first-floor intake area, which processes more than 6,000 inmates a year.
The project will triple the available square footage of the intake area, providing 75 beds for inmates – 51 for men and 24 for women. Cells are being built that can hold one or two inmates at a time, as well as larger holding cells for up to 12 inmates.
A padded cell for both men and women is being added for inmates who might harm themselves. The new cell configuration gives deputies more ability to isolate inmates who are ill, on suicide watch or violent.
Plans call for adding a medical exam and triage room, expanding the area for video arraignments, and quadrupling the size of the inmate property storage room. The kitchen, which serves 30,000 meals a month, is being refurbished, as is the laundry.
In other construction news, Wolf said the new windows for the 1839 Courthouse in Berrien Spring have been delivered, and will be installed next week.
