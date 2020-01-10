ST. JOSEPH — For the second time since the Berrien County Public Defender’s Office opened three years ago, Berrien County is losing its chief public defender to a larger county.
Christopher Renna, who succeeded Carl Macpherson as chief public defender, has submitted his resignation effective March 20, county Administrator Bill Wolf told the Berrien County Board of Commissioners on Thursday. In a letter to Wolf, Renna said he has accepted a position as chief public defender for Kalamazoo County.
“Congratulations to Chris but this is our loss,” Wolf said.
Berrien’s Public Defender’s Office opened in January 2017 with Carl Macpherson being the first public defender to lead the way. He put together a team of 12 lawyers, including Renna as his chief assistant. In August 2018, Macpherson left to take a job leading a team of 145 lawyers at the Metropolitan Public Defender Office in Portland, Ore.
Commissioner Ezra Scott asked whether the board needs to look at the salaries for the public defenders. Commissioner Bill Chickering, chairman of the county’s Personnel and Human Services Committee, said the board needs to look at salaries in all areas of county employment and develop a plan to retain employees.
“We were one of the first (public defender offices) and we’ve done it very well, so counties that are behind are stealing our people,” Chickering said.
Chairman Mac Elliott noted that, “We’re also losing people to Ottawa County too, and we’re losing people from the prosecutor’s office.”
Berrien County was a leader in the state in terms of providing quality representation for people who cannot afford an attorney, and was one of the first counties in Michigan to meet standards that eventually became state law. Other counties are now playing catch-up.
The state promised grant money through the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission for public defender offices that meet or exceed the standards.
In his resignation letter to Wolf, Renna said during his two years in Berrien County he has worked with some of the most honorable and dedicated public servants he has ever met.
“During my time as chief public defender we have successfully recruited people from all walks of life and from all phases of life,” Renna wrote. “Our team members have spoken on behalf of Berrien County’s voiceless and most vulnerable citizens as they navigate the complex system of criminal justice.”
He said the lawyers in Berrien’s Public Defender Office come from all over the United States and from some of the best law schools in the country.
“They work tirelessly to ensure that no matter who you are, who you love, what you look like or what is in your bank account, you will have a dedicated trial team working to defend your rights and argue on your behalf,” Renna added.
He said the goal is to have the poor and powerless be treated the same as the wealthy and well-connected.
“The facts of your case should determine your outcome, not the power of your pocketbook. While tragically, we are still a long way off from reaching that goal, we have made an enormous amount of progress,” Renna said.
