BERRIEN COUNTY — Berrien County residents can recycle and safely dispose of unwanted household chemicals and electronics on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Love Creek County Park, 9292 Huckleberry Road, Berrien Center. The collection event will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Accepted household chemicals include auto liquids, yard chemicals and pesticides, cleaners, pool chemicals, solvents, oil-based paint, stain, and most other paint products (latex paint will not be accepted). Also accepted are household batteries of all sizes and auto batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, and home medical waste including pills and sharps. Unwanted pills can be brought in their original container or combined together in a bag. Medical sharps/needles must be brought in a puncture-proof container. No loose sharps will be accepted.
Dried-out latex paint can be placed in with regular household trash. Other items that are not accepted are gas grill size propane tanks, ammunition, and waste from businesses.
Donations are accepted to offset the collection, transportation, and processing costs of the household chemicals.
Green Earth Electronics Recycling also will be collecting consumer electronics and appliances, which includes anything with a cord or runs on batteries. There is a fee of $10 per computer monitor and $20 per television, due at the event by cash or check. Other electronics are accepted at no cost to the resident. Green Earth Electronics Recycling is located in St. Joseph. Contact Green Earth Electronics Recycling directly with questions at 269-326-1232.
More information can be found at www.berriencounty.org. Click on Recycling Services, or call Jill Adams at 269-983-7111, ext. 8234. The event is coordinated by the Berrien County Parks Department.
After Aug. 14, there are two more community recycling events schedule for Berrien County residents this year in different locations.