BERRIEN SPRINGS — Soon the Berrien Regional Education Agency Board will be back up at full strength, after it names a replacement for late Treasurer Linda Holt.
The board will interview candidates in a special meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Berrien RESA’s Administrative Center, 711 St. Joseph St., Berrien Springs.
“From the board’s point of view, it would be someone who’s served on a local board of education, has a passion for helping all children throughout the county, and has the ability to attend meetings, and board training sessions,” Superintendent Kevin Ivers said.
These preferences go beyond the state school code, which only requires potential board members to be registered voters of a constituent school district.
“I think an ISD (intermediate school district) board is a little different than a local school board, just because we’re serving the entire county. Our board members are elected by all the other boards in the county,” Ivers said.
State law gives the board 30 days to replace for Holt, who died last week after a brief illness.
The board faced a similar situation last year when it appointed Martha Momany to replace Tom Fanning, who resigned due to illness.
A good applicant will also have certification through the Michigan Association of School Boards, Ivers said.
Though it isn’t required, the board will prefer someone who already has the certification or can get it in a reasonable time, he added.
After the interviews, the board will choose someone to serve through June 30, 2021, Ivers said. The new board member would then start serving on July 1, after the election.
The district’s biennial election will then determine who serves the rest of Holt’s term, which expires on June 20, 2023.
“Essentially, that person will serve a two-year term, and would have to run again if they wanted to keep the seat,” Ivers said.
Those interested in the vacancy should send a letter of interest, plus a resume listing work and volunteer experiences, by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2020, to: J. Allene Smith, Secretary, Berrien RESA Board of Education, PO Box 364, Berrien Springs, MI 49103-0364.
January will mark a busy time for the board, which will also ramp up its search to replace Superintendent Kevin Ivers, who retires on June 30, 2020.
The job is now posted on the district’s website, berrienresa.org, with a profile of the district, including 10 qualities for its new superintendent.
Those qualities include a track record of progressive leadership, ability to show forward thinking, and solve problems, strong communications skills and an understanding of the district’s vision and mission.
Dave Killips, the district’s search consultant from Michigan Leadership Institute, developed the profile from a series of focus groups sessions, Ivers said.
“He interviewed members of our management team, Berrien RESA staff members, local superintendents and local board members. I can’t tell you how many, because I wasn’t involved in that,” he said.
The posting closes on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
The board will then choose candidates for interviews on Feb. 4-5, 2020, and choose two or three finalists.
The district hopes to have the new superintendent in place by April 1, to allow ample time “to gather information from Dr. Ivers, staff, local superintendents, along with visitations to (the) area ensuring a smooth transition,” according to its website.