ST. JOSEPH — At this time of year, Berrien County officials have the task of closing the gap between budget requests and available revenue to arrive at a balanced budget.
This year the job might be a bit harder.
Last week Finance Director Doug James reported to the Board of Commissioners that requested expenditures for the general fund were $65.8 million, $5.5 million over anticipated revenue of $60.3 million.
Department heads were told to hold the line on spending, and the finance office started with the assumption that the gap would be around $2.2 million, James said. Last year officials narrowed a gap of $2.5 million by tweaking revenue and expenses, drawing on other funds, and having some departments use more of their own fund balance. The 2019 budget was aided by a $1 million refund from the county’s insurer, which hasn’t been budgeted in this year.
Personnel costs are projected at $39.9 million, with $24.7 million for salaries and wages and $15.1 million for benefits. The expenditures include five additional full-time equivalent positions over last year and expected increases in costs for overtime and comp time. The county also will see added payouts for vacations due to upcoming retirements. The cost of post-retirement health care is expected to jump $1.5 million.
The requests from departments for non-personnel managed costs are at $11.2 million. That’s $1.7 million over the targeted amount, James said.
Total requested general fund expenditures are $55.5 million, which is $4.5 million over 2019’s adopted budget. With $10.2 million in transfers out of the general fund, the total reaches the $65.8 million figure.
“In my opinion, every department did the best they could,” Administrator Bill Wolf said of the budget requests.
He added that officials are just at the starting point “and there are still tough decisions to make.”
Department heads had the opportunity to make the case for their recommendations at budget hearings that were held last Friday and yesterday.
After that, everyone will be working to close that gap, Wolf said. The budget is usually finalized by early November.
On the revenue side, property tax collections are expected to increase by $639,950, to $39 million, due to a 2.12 percent increase in taxable values. But several other sources of revenue are anticipated to shrink, including interest revenue and charges for services. State revenue is slated to remain flat. In all, revenue is expected to decrease by $322,512.
The sheriff’s department has requested $3.9 million from the general fund for its managed costs, which is about $350,000 over the targeted amount. Of that, $3.2 million is for jail operations. The sheriff’s department also gets funding from a public safety millage. The trial court’s request, at $1.3 million, is $528,000 over the targeted amount. The health department’s request is also above the targeted amount, even after the medical examiner’s operation was shifted to Western Michigan University.
Total requests for capital expenditures and projects are $9.2 million, and does not includes any funding that might be needed to complete the jail renovation. Of that amount for capital projects, $595,890 would come from the general fund. These expenditures are approved on an individual basis as money is available.
Capital requests include $890,215 from the 911 center for communications equipment; $2 million from the road department, mostly for vehicles; $1.6 million for the trial court, with $1.2 million for computer software; $1.6 million from buildings and grounds; and $215,000 from the health department for two vehicles and renovations to the Niles clinic.
The sheriff’s department has submitted $917,000 in capital requests for vehicles, replacing in-car cameras, a new rescue boat for inland lakes, and other items.
The capital request from the parks department is only $170,000 for the coming year, but is expected to jump to $1.3 million in 2021, when projects such as replacing the concession stand at Silver Beach and the first phase of the Red Arrow Highway linear park are on the drawing board. Commissioners are considering a parks millage increase to pay for needed projects.
Contact: jmatuszak@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @HPMatuszak