BERRIEN SPRINGS — Community development was again on the minds of Berrien Springs Village Council members Monday night. Members approved measures designed to beautify and improve local parks, extended a moratorium on downtown building demolitions and agreed to buy advertising with WNIT public television.
Council members approved a $2,500 sponsorship deal with WNIT public television which will give the village the chance to have 45 15-second commercials on WNIT to air anytime and promote any event during the year.
WNIT will start work on the “Our Town: Berrien Springs” documentary in coming weeks. Village President Milt Richter said WNIT plans to run the program about the Berrien Springs community on Aug. 26 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. and is already running promotions for it.
“This is a good marketing tool for us,” Richter said. “This is exactly what we need for the community. We can promote any event we want during the year like ‘Kindle Your Christmas Spirit’.”
Relative to parks, council members agreed to two contracts with Villwock’s Outdoor Living for work at Memorial Park in the village. Villwock’s will provide mulch and the labor to spread the mulch, remove groundcover and then sod a 1,200-square-foot area at a total cost of $3,030.
Villwock’s will also be paid $450 a month to do annual spring and fall maintenance at Memorial Park. It is expected they will spend two months at the park in the spring and one month in the fall. Public properties and ordinance chairman Jesse Hibler said village workers will do the work at the park at other times of the year.
Hibler reported that the village is working with American Electric Power to figure out who is responsible for mowing the Grove Park hillside overlooking Lake Chapin. The council voted to set aside $3,000 annually to mow the hillside.
“Looking at it from the lake, it’s a mess,” Council member Barry Gravitt said. “And if you sit in the gazebo in the park overlooking the lake, you can’t see the lake.”
Hibler also asked for and got approval of a six-month extension of the moratorium on building demolitions in the downtown district. He and other members of the council’s historic district study committee are winding up work on their proposal to establish a historic district in the village.
Committee members have worked over the past several months to do an inventory of historic buildings in the village and to set down the possible boundaries of that district. The goal of establishing a district is primarily to preserve building exteriors and help the village and property owners find new avenues to fund restoration projects.