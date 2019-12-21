BERRIEN SPRINGS — Action related to state mandates was the focus of Thursday’s Berrien Springs Board of Education meeting. Board members voted on school safety being required by the state, as well as an annual resolution related to early childhood literacy.
Superintendent Dave Eichberg asked for and received approval of two items related to school safety law changes that go into effect Jan. 1.
The first item designated officer Rick Smiedendorf as the school safety liaison for the district, as required by the State of Michigan School Safety Commission.
Smiedendorf is the district’s school resource officer, a part-time position he’s held for nearly 10 years since retiring from the St. Joseph Police Department in 2009. He also works part-time for the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department.
The second item involved approving districtwide crisis management plans. Eichberg said the district has plans for each building as well as for the district as a whole. He noted that the plans are not available to the public under the Freedom of Information Act.
“I applaud Rick Smiedendorf. He’s done a lot of work,” he said. “I believe we’re ahead of others in the state as our plans are complete and up to date. They are very comprehensive.”
Board members also approved an annual resolution maintaining the district’s participation in the Reading Now Network. The network was started several ago by superintendents in Ottawa and Kent Counties and has since expanded to include school districts in 13 West Michigan counties.
Eichberg said this is the third year that Berrien County school districts have been in the network. He noted that establishment of the Reading Now Network preceded state legislation signed into law in 2016 requiring elementary students to be reading at grade level by the third grade. That law goes into full effect this school year.
The goal of the Reading Now Network has been to improve third-grade reading proficiency by having districts cooperate and come together to see what practices work in the classroom. Teachers and administrators have visited other school districts and brainstormed to see what works best.
Eichberg said Berrien Springs is in pretty good shape when it comes to the early childhood literacy law requirements. The law requires students to be held back if they aren’t reading at grade level, with exceptions such as proficiency in other subjects.
He said only a handful of Berrien Springs third-graders are in any danger of being held back and that decision is ultimately one he as the superintendent will make after considering a variety of factors.
The board’s next meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Mars Community Center. The board is also scheduled to have a half-day mid-year retreat in January at a date yet to be determined. Eichberg said the retreat will focus on updates on district programs and goals.