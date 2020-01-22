BERRIEN SPRINGS — A clearer picture is emerging of a new Berrien Springs marketing plan. Two weeks after hearing a presentation from Sunset Coast Media, Village Council members have approved paying the company $23,500 for a new website and digital content strategy for the next year.
The option council members chose is the middle of three options outlined by the company two weeks ago. The council could have chosen a basic plan costing $11,500 over six months or a more expensive plan costing $32,500 over 12 months.
The plan that council members chose will involve creating a new website along with a new logo and slogan, providing consistent messaging about what the village has to offer, and developing a social media content strategy, including Berrien Springs Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Sunset Coast Media will also provide 24 content articles about the village and 24 Facebook posts promoting the articles and activities over the 12 months. The price does not include hosting and domain costs.
Village Trustee Jesse Hibler said the public properties and ordinance committee that he chairs felt it was worth it to spend the $23,500 to promote the village and the greater Berrien Springs area.
Hibler said it still hasn’t been determined whether Berrien and Oronoko Townships will participate in the Sunset Coast Media marketing plan and contribute to the costs. He said he’d also like to find a way to promote local businesses with the new marketing plan, something that other village officials have said the village cannot do.
Oronoko Township Supervisor Mike Hildebrand attended Monday’s meeting and said afterwards that the township is interested in the new marketing plan, but board members haven’t made a decision yet on whether they’ll participate.
Similarly, Hildebrand said the township also hasn’t decided yet whether they’ll continue their relationship with Midwest Family Broadcasting. Berrien Springs Village Council members paid their last bill for that contract, $5,025, and have decided not to continue with it.
The Midwest Family Broadcasting marketing and branding plan started in 2017 and resulted in a number of commercials developed and aired with the tag line of “Berrien Springs … Ripe for the Picking.”
The cost of that contract was shared by the village, Oronoko Township and Berrien Township. Berrien Township Supervisor Bryan Bixby said last week that he’s not proposing any extra money in the township’s 2020 budget for marketing, either with Sunset Coast Media or Midwest Family Broadcasting.
Other Berrien Township officials were skeptical last week about the value of such marketing plans. They felt that efforts now underway are already attracting people to the Berrien Springs area even without a marketing plan.
Building Inspector Ross Rogien said the township’s park improvements, including the development of a new section of the Indiana-Michigan River Valley Trail, will bring people in. Township officials received news last month that they are getting a $300,000 state trust fund grant to pay for improvements at Range Line Park.
“Build a bridge and they will come,” Rogien said in reference to the possibility of building a pedestrian bridge across Lake Chapin. “We should put any money set aside for marketing into a bridge fund.”
Deputy Supervisor Julius Grau pointed to the November 2018 passage of a $19.7 million bond issue millage for Berrien Springs schools as a game changer, when it comes to marketing the local area. “The biggest thing has already been done with people approving the school millage,” he said.
“After we spent $10,000 (on the radio station campaign) what did all of us receive?” he asked. ‘If we can’t answer that question, why would we want to go forward? If we can’t see the return for that money, shame on us for spending more money.”