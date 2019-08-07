BERRIEN TOWNSHIP — Berrien Township Board members want to do more to clean up the township, but they’re holding off on a proposal to provide dumpsters to the River Springs Estates mobile home park.
The mobile home park was one of the areas hardest hit in the 2018 late-winter flooding along the St. Joseph River. The park is located just south of the M-139 bridge going into Berrien Springs. Many park residents were flooded out, with some losing homes and possessions.
On Tuesday Supervisor Bryan Bixby said the township’s been contacted by park residents who say that they’d like to do a clean-up in the park, and asked for township help. He said the Neighbor to Neighbor social services organization has asked the township to provide a couple of dumpsters to help with the clean up.
Bixby said the township has money left over from last year’s disaster relief funds and proposed using some of that. Board members expressed some skepticism about approving the dumpsters before Bixby or anyone from the township looks over the scene, so the board delayed action.
Questions were also raised about the status of the mobile home park, which has recently come under new ownership. Building Inspector Ross Rogien said the new owners have not applied for the state licenses they need to operate, and there is a possibility of county action against them. He noted as well that water lines in the park need to be repaired.
Deputy Supervisor Julius Grau told board members that while they might sympathize with the plight of the residents, the park itself is a business and the township can’t treat it differently than they do other businesses.
The township will be moving forward with a township-wide clean up. The township will be working with township resident Earl Maxwell, who has organized township clean-up event in the past. The clean-up will likely be done over a couple of weeks in October, with residents able to bring items they want to throw out to central locations.