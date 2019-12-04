BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor school board trustees plan to whittle the list of superintendent candidates from four to two after interviewing them Dec. 9 in the Benton Harbor High School library.
President Joseph Taylor said after Tuesday’s work session that each candidate will be interviewed for about an hour in an open meeting starting at 4 p.m. He said the final two candidates will be called back for a final round sometime after that.
“We’ll have a superintendent within two weeks,” he said.
Taylor said he can’t disclose who the four candidates are because they were chosen during a closed session at a special meeting Monday night, where trustees cut the list from eight to four candidates.
He would not say if Interim Superintendent Patricia Robinson is one of the four people being interviewed Dec. 9.
Robinson became the interim superintendent after former Superintendent/CEO Bob Herrera resigned on June 10. She was previously the assistant superintendent. This is at least the third time she has served as the interim superintendent.
Taylor said the process has been slower than he would have liked.
“The wait’s been too long,” he said. “It’s kind of like the (Benton Harbor) High School principal. We needed to fill those positions ASAP, because without the leadership, you don’t have a driver in the seat. And I think we need that most definitely.”
Trustees hired Reedell Holmes of Muskegon Heights as the new high school principal on Nov. 5.
During the work session, trustees looked over items that will be on the agenda for the regular meeting on Dec. 10, which include considering to extend for a year the lease on the district’s 110 acres of tillable farmland.
Robinson reported that the district has received several donations and grants this year, including from the Benton Harbor Education Foundation:
• $6,000 for teachers to mentor up to three new teachers during the school year,
• $2,000 for supplies for the Teachers in Training program,
• $8,000 for the robotics program,
• $10,000 for Project LITeracy,
• $21,000 for the Respect Academy at International Academy at Hull and
• $20,000 for the Tiger Renaissance Project.
Other grants received include:
• $2,500 from Arby’s Grand Opening Give Back Program for Fair Plain East Elementary School and
• $10,500 from Bosch Community Fund for robotics.
Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege