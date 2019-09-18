BH commissioners OK 6-month moratorium on outdoor signs

BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor city commissioners Monday approved a six-month moratorium on new billboards and other outdoor signs in the city.
City attorney Richard Racht said the moratorium can be extended for up to a year, but no longer than that.
“Generally, these things can only be in effect a maximum of 12 months because we have freedom of speech, commercial speech issues,” he said. “And we have companies like Adam’s and Lamar who are always looking to bring in the new and biggest and brightest signs so we want to make sure that the city’s ordinance covers everything, or as much as we can, so that we, the city, can have done control as to what comes in and what does not.”
The moratorium was put in place while the city’s master plan is updated to address “the city’s concerns of visual blight, traffic, health, safety, and welfare issues that have emerged with regulated and unregulated off-premises advertisement signs/billboards or similar structures and certain off-premises signs,” according to the resolution.
Also on Monday city commissioners met with Racht in closed session to discuss the lawsuit Adams Outdoor Advertising filed against the city in September 2018 at the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph. The company wants to erect a 35-foot-tall digital billboard along Main Street next to City Auto Repair on property owned by Wolf’s Marine.
Planning commissioners voted to deny the application on Oct. 30, 2018, after being ordered by Trial Court Judge Dennis Wiley to put the company’s site plan review of the billboard on the planning commission’s agenda.
The advertising company appealed the decision to the city’s zoning board of appeals, where the denial was upheld in December.
According to court documents, a motion to compel hearing will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 30, with a jury trial set to start on March 31.
