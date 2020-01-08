BENTON HARBOR — Almost $15 million in water and sewer work should start in August now that Benton Harbor city commissioners gave final approval Monday for the project.
The work will be partially paid for by low-interest loans from two state programs – the Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund (DWRF) for the water projects and the State Revolving Loan Fund (SRF) for the sewer projects, according to Chris Cook, president of Abonmarche, the city’s engineering firm.
He said it will cost the city about $15,000 a month for 30 years to pay back the loans.
In addition, Cook said the package includes $1.4 million in loan forgiveness. Work will be done on the water tower on Britain Avenue and on segments of Pipestone and Maple streets, along with sections of Michigan, Benton and Wall streets and of Highland and Vineyard avenues. The project is expected to be completed in 2021.
Commissioner MaryAlice Adams said she was concerned about the city taking on the debt before commissioners hire a financial director.
“I don’t think this is the time for Benton Harbor to be taking up a $14 million loan,” she said, citing that the city just got back local control on July 1, 2017, after being under some sort if state oversight for the previous seven years.
Interim City Manager Ellis Mitchell said the water tower is a vital part of the city’s water system and if it isn’t fixed, it will continue to deteriorate.
“It’s on this agenda because I’ve done my work and believe and know the tower needs to be fixed, and we have the funds to take care of it through the process that was presented,” he said.
Mayor Marcus Muhammad said the city’s water and sanitary sewer infrastructure dates back to the early 1900s. He said it would be a catastrophe if the tower failed.
“It could affect the whole city, so it’s very important that we get that tower repaired or fixed,” he said. “There’s a high probability of failure and service disruption.”
Commissioners approved the project with an 8-1 vote. Third Ward Commissioner Juanita Henry was the only one voting against it. She said some residents in her ward have had water in their basements and other problems for years, but none of the work is slated to be done in her ward.
Commissioners approved the application for the project in April.
City manager search
In addition, commissioners on Monday approved asking the top two candidates out of 10 applications for the city manager position to come in for interviews.
The two finalists were Mitchell and Elke Doom, who lives in the Detroit area and accepted a job as city manager of Eastpointe in December.
When contacted after the meeting, Doom said she is no longer available for the Benton Harbor position.
“Best of luck to Benton Harbor as they move forward with their next city manager,” she said in an email.
