BENTON HARBOR — The Benton Harbor Community Engagement Advisory Committee is hosting several meetings, starting today, to gather input about the future shape of the school district.
Two outreach meetings will be held today, and two more on Dec. 17. The meetings are at noon and 5 p.m. both days, and all are being held at the Benton Harbor Library, 213 E. Wall St. Light refreshments will be provided.
“The Community Engagement Advisory Committee is about finding comprehensive community solutions to the academic and financial issues facing Benton Harbor Area Schools,” said Deputy State Treasurer Joyce Parker, committee chairwoman, in a news release. “I encourage all Benton Harbor area residents to attend an upcoming meeting session so we can gather input from community members. We want to hear from you.”
The advisory committee was created in October between the school district and the state’s Department of Treasury and Department of Education. State officials proposed creating the committee in August after almost three months of tense negotiations between the state and school district about the future of Benton Harbor High School, which some state officials wanted to close at the end of this school year.
The committee has been given the duty to provide an assessment of the school district within 90 days after reviewing enrollment, academic programs, capital needs and other issues.
The committee is expected to develop an operating plan by the end of March on how to build a viable K-12 education system in the district. In addition, the committee members are expected to talk with residents as they work openly and transparently.
Committee member Bill Pearson, director of the Office of Partnership Districts with MDE, has said he hopes the committee puts together a plan that not only helps the Benton Harbor school district, but can be used as a blueprint for other struggling urban school districts in the state.