BENTON HARBOR — The future of the New Harbor Condominiums on Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor may one day be in the hands of the Benton Harbor Downtown Development Authority.
At a special meeting Wednesday, DDA members voted to express an interest in acquiring the condos that were foreclosed on in April by the Berrien County Treasurer’s Office for nonpayment of property taxes three years in a row. Members said the DDA wants to create a mixed use development offering moderately priced housing.
DDA President Rich Hensel said the idea is still in its preliminary stages.
“We will need and want to discuss this project with city commissioners and the mayor to make sure they understand that we’re working on a vision,” he said after the DDA meeting.
He said DDA members were inspired after listening to a recent presentation given by Ryan Kilpatrick from Housing Next in Holland, an organization that seeks to encourage housing availability for all income levels.
Hensel said DDA members are interested in spurring new development on Riverview Drive while providing moderate-priced housing in the county, which is in high demand.
So far, 43 of the 90 condos have been foreclosed on, according to Berrien County Treasurer Bret Witkowski. The units in the former hotel failed to sell at the July land auction for a minimum bid of $144,000 – the amount of the unpaid taxes.
Witkowski, who was not at Wednesday’s meeting, said the DDA wouldn’t have to pay the back taxes since the condos have already gone through the auction process. Normally, property that is foreclosed on that doesn’t sell at the auction ends up with the Berrien County Land Bank, because it has more flexibility in dealing with property.
DDA officials first presented the idea of acquiring the condos at the land bank’s December meeting, Witkowski said.
“Right now, this by far makes the most sense,” he said. “Everyone (at the land bank meeting) agreed this is probably the best possible thing that could happen.”
Witkowski previously said he would only sell the 43 condos as a unit and that any proposed development would have to be approved by city commissioners.
Berrien County Commissioner Mamie Yarbrough, who is on the land bank board, said she is optimistic about the plan.
“I’m thankful that someone is interested and has some ideas about that property,” she said.
Hensel said the DDA would prepare redevelopment guidelines and then look for ideas from developers.
“This is an experiment to see what’s possible,” he said. “The current situation is not working.”
The condos were condemned in May 2018 shortly after city officials turned the water off for the second time in less than a year. The condos, which are owned by at least 14 people, have only one water meter. The owners are supposed to pay the water bill from the rent they collect. The unpaid water bill was last reported to be about $116,000.
In May 2018, the roughly 170 residents were given 30 days to move out, but the order was not enforced. The order was restated by the city on Dec. 6, 2019.
Today, less than 10 people live in the complex, which includes three buildings. Only one of the buildings has electricity and heat.
There are at least two court cases being handled in the Berrien County court system concerning the condos.
