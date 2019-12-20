BH lands large grants for water/sewer work

BENTON HARBOR — A little over $14.5 million in water and sewer work in Benton Harbor will start in August 2020 if everything goes according to the plan, said Chris Cook, president of Abonmarche, the city’s engineering firm.
Cook told members of the city’s personnel and finance committee meeting Wednesday that the state approved the city receiving low-interest loans from two state programs – the Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund (DWRF) for the water projects and the State Revolving Loan Fund (SRF) for the sewer projects.
“The other really good news is that the city will receive loan forgiveness, or basically a grant, to the tune of $1.4 million,” he said. “So that’s free money. The rest would be a low-interest loan that you pay over 30 years.”
City commissioners approved the application for the project in April.
Cook said the project is the culmination of three studies that have been done since 2014 on what the city’s infrastructure needs are.
“The infrastructure here dates back to the early 1900s, so we’re going on 100 years-plus for some of the water and sewer that’s in place,” he said.
State officials rated projects based on the probability of failure and on how many people would be affected by the failure, Cook said.
“Benton Harbor scored number one for new water main projects that were submitted,” he said. “(The city) also rated in the top third for the sewer projects.”
Cook said he needs commissioners to approve allowing the city manager to sign the paperwork for the loans and to approve the contracts for the work to be done.
Interim City Manager Ellis Mitchell said he’s been meeting with officials from Abonmarche every other week to stay informed on the project.
“What we’re doing right now is trying to take care of some infrastructure that is ... close to failing in some large areas,” he said.
Cook said that now that the project has been approved, the schedule is tight, with the engineering drafts due in March.
“We’re talking about close to $15 million worth of work to be done in the city,” he said. “That’s going to take some time to get these plans ready to go.”
Cook said final plans for the bidders need to be ready in May. He said he expects the bidding to can take place in late May or June, with the contract awarded in July.
He said work should start in August and be completed sometime in 2021.
If approved, work will be done on the water tower on Britain Avenue and on segments of Pipestone and Maple streets, along with sections of Michigan, Benton and Wall streets and of Highland and Vineyard avenues.
Cook said the projects were chosen because they needed both sewer and water line work to be done.
“We bundled them together to look for efficiency to do them both together,” he said. “We certainly don’t want to replace a water line one year and have to come back to tear it up to do a sewer line later.”
Because the water and sewer lines are in different parts of the street, he said the entire street will need to be torn up and replaced.
“Where there’s sidewalk, we’ll have to replace sidewalk,” he said. “New curb and gutter, new road, new grass from right-of-way edge to right-of-way edge – it’s all (going to be) new.”
The city requested $4.46 million from the DWRF, which is 30.8 percent of the total project. Another $5 million was requested from the SRF, which is 35 percent. The remaining almost $5 million, which is 34.3 percent of the entire project, would be paid for with local money.
Commissioner Juanita Henry said she wants to make sure that 25 percent of the work is done by city residents.
“I would definitely suggest that we look at providing some jobs for our people through subcontracting or whatever it is that we can do,” she said.
Cook said Abonmarche did that on the street project this past summer and it worked out nicely.
He said the anticipated cost to pay back the low-interest loans would be just over $30,000 a month.
Trash collection
Committee members also talked about the city’s trash contract with Wecycle Industrial Sanitation, which expires Oct. 1, 2020.
Commissioner Singleton, co-chair of the committee, said he researched how much it costs to pick up the trash in the city, and he thinks the city could save $15,000 a month by bringing garbage collection in-house.
Singletom said the city pays Wecycle about $40,000 a month. By his calculations, he said the city could pick up the trash for $25,000 per month.
He said that includes paying $4,000 per month to buy two garbage trucks.
He said contractors do the work to make a profit.
“We’re doing it to cover our costs and then that profit that we would normally be paying a contractor would stay with us,” he said.
Commissioners MaryAlice Adams and Juanita Henry said it makes sense for the city to pick up its own trash.
“Numbers don’t lie,” Henry said. “I’m looking at the numbers, and the numbers say jump on it and get it. It’s going to save the citizens’ (money). It’s going to get some jobs.”
The city is accepting bids for garbage pickup until 11 a.m. Jan. 7, in the city clerk’s office at city hall.
Commissioner Duane Seats asked for an update on the 30-day notice the city gave to Wecycle on Nov. 18 to correct problems or the contract could be terminated early.
Clerk Kimberly Thompson said she would email commissioners an update in the next week or two.
The notice was given after Wecycle stopped collecting trash for several days in November due to the company’s monthly check from the city being given to a different person than usual.
