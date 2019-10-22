PAW PAW — The Benton Harbor man accused of killing two people in a crash on Red Arrow Highway in January has entered a plea in the case, thus avoiding a trial.
Jose Humberto Canedo pleaded no contest last week in Van Buren County Circuit Court to one count of second-degree homicide of Mary Fender, and one count of operating with a high blood alcohol content causing serious injury with prior conviction, according to online court records.
Canedo is set to appear for sentencing at 9 a.m. Nov. 25.
Eight charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. They were one count of second-degree homicide of Skylinn Salines; two counts of operating with a high blood alcohol content causing death with prior conviction; one count of operating with a high blood alcohol content causing serious injury with prior conviction; two counts of operating license suspended, denied, revoked causing death; and two counts of operating license suspended, denied, revoked causing serious injury.
Canedo, 23 at the time, was driving in the 60000 block of Red Arrow Highway in Hartford Township on Jan. 12 when he crossed the center line and hit a Jeep head-on that was traveling westbound.
Riding in the vehicle with Canedo were Skylinn, 6, and a 1-year-old boy. Fender, 73, was the driver of the Jeep. Her 56-year-old passenger survived. Fender died at the scene, while Skylinn died later at the hospital. The other passengers were taken to hospitals in critical condition.
Canedo remains in the Van Buren County Jail without bond.
